Hot Downloads

Monica Sehgal
Monica Sehgal
Akshay Sethi
Akshay Sethi
Farhan Akhtar
Farhan Akhtar
Tina Desai
Tina Desai
Rhea Chakraborty
Rhea Chakraborty
Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander
Shakti Arora
Shakti Arora
Karishma
Karishma Tanna
Aishwarya Rai
Aishwarya Rai
Nethra Raghuraman
Nethra

guess who
Guess Who?
guess more Click Here
Home > TV News > TV News
News

Band Sanam's original compositions to be aired on TV

By TellychakkarTeam
30 Mar 2017 05:57 PM

Band Sanam has collaborated with Channel V to air their original compositions.

Star India's Channel V's latest property "Only On V" will bring to its viewers exclusive music videos from Indian and international artistes, international music festivals and concerts.

Sanam will be the first big offering under the umbrella of "Only on V", which is launching on April 1.

Sanam said in a statement: "This is the first time that our original compositions will be aired on television. We are looking forward to reach out to the TV audience and bring to them our original music."

Star India's spokesperson said the platform will continue to curate more exclusive music content for growing viewers.

(Source: IANS)

Tags > Band Sanam, original compositions, TV, Channel V,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top