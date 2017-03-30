Band Sanam's original compositions to be aired on TV

Band Sanam has collaborated with Channel V to air their original compositions.

Star India's Channel V's latest property "Only On V" will bring to its viewers exclusive music videos from Indian and international artistes, international music festivals and concerts.

Sanam will be the first big offering under the umbrella of "Only on V", which is launching on April 1.

Sanam said in a statement: "This is the first time that our original compositions will be aired on television. We are looking forward to reach out to the TV audience and bring to them our original music."

Star India's spokesperson said the platform will continue to curate more exclusive music content for growing viewers.

(Source: IANS)