‘Bang Bang’ time in SAB TV’s Y.A.R.O Ka Tashan

SAB TV’s superhero comedy drama Y.A.R.O Ka Tashan is all set to enthral viewers with a ‘reality show’ twist.

The series by Creative Eye will see the neighbourhood organising a ‘Mumbai’s Got Talent’ competition.

Yaro (Annirudh Dave), wanting to prove his mettle and also impress Sanjana (Subuhi Joshi), will decide to participate in the same.

He will enter the competition with Sanjana and the two would perform to the popular Bang Bang number Tu meri main tera.

Woaaah! Interesting right?

Viewers will get to see the pair in a very cool and sexy avatar dancing to the beats of the popular Hrithik Roshan-Katrina Kaif number.

As readers would know, Annirudh and Subuhi are married and are enjoying their stint together in the show are said to be glad with this sequence.

Shares a source from the sets, “The two enjoy dancing and were seen having a lot of fun on-sets. Though it has been a hectic shoot, the two managed to pull it off.”

We could not reach the actors for a comment.