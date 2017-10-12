Who is the more deserving queen?
Happy Thursday folks! Time for the BARC ratings yet again...
In the urban space GECs Sony TV rules the roost, Colors takes the second position followed by ZEE TV and Star Plus respectively. In the rural scenario Zee Anmol tops the chart yet again leaving behind Sony PAL and Star Bharat
Impressions (000’s)
|Urban
|Sony Entertainment Television
|443498
|Colors
|434409
|Zee TV
|367169
|STAR Plus
|345802
|STAR Bharat
|284679
|SONY SAB
|257118
|Zee Anmol
|168055
|Sony Pal
|164818
|&TV
|161778
|Rishtey
|95442
|Rural
|Zee Anmol
|618792
|Sony Pal
|381567
|STAR Bharat
|339403
|Rishtey
|275668
|STAR Utsav
|263901
|Zee TV
|249720
|Colors
|191864
|STAR Plus
|161369
|Sony Entertainment Television
|161170
|Big Magic
|153662
In the urban scenario Kaun Banega Crorepati (Sony TV) tops the chart, closely followed by Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV) and Khatron Ke Khiladi (Colors) respectively. While, in the rural scenario Kaala Teeka (Zee Anmol) is in the numero uno position followed by L/T PAYTM-17 5 ODI IND/AUS (DD National) and Jamai Raja (Zee Anmol) respectively.
Impressions (000’s)
|Urban
|Sony TV
|KAUN BANEGA CROREPATI
|8719
|Zee TV
|KUNDALI BHAGYA
|6581
|Colors
|FEAR FACTOR KHATRON KE KHILADI PAIN
|6358
|Zee TV
|KUMKUM BHAGYA
|5802
|Colors
|UDAAN
|5774
|Colors
|SHAKTI - ASTITVA KE EHSAAS KI
|5758
|STAR Plus
|YEH RISHTA KYA KEHLATA HAI
|5660
|Sony SAB
|TAARAK MEHTA KA OOLTAH CHASHMAH
|5379
|Sony TV
|SUPER DANCER CHAPTER 2
|5295
|Zee TV
|AMUL SA RE GA MA PA LITTLE CHAMPS
|4613
|Colors
|BIGG BOSS
|4531
|STAR Plus
|NAAMKARANN
|4514
|Colors
|MAHAKALI ANT HI AARAMBH HAI
|4513
|Zee TV
|PIYA ALBELA
|4113
|STAR Plus
|YE HAI MOHABBATEIN
|4090
|Colors
|ISHQ MEIN MARJAWAN
|3870
|Colors
|TU AASHIQUI
|3703
|Zee TV
|MAHEK
|3678
|Zee TV
|WOH APNA SA
|3414
|STAR Plus
|ISHQBAAZ
|3362
Impressions (000’s)
|Rural
|Zee Anmol
|KAALA TEEKA
|7439
|DD National
|L/T PAYTM-17 5 ODI IND/AUS
|6478
|Zee Anmol
|JAMAI RAJA
|5935
|Sony Pal
|BAALVEER
|5813
|Sony Pal
|TAARAK MEHTA KA OOLTAH CHASHMAH
|5576
|Zee Anmol
|GANGA
|4972
|Rishtey
|KASAM
|4773
|STAR Utsav
|IS PYAAR KO KYA NAAM DOON-EK BAR PHIR
|4661
|Zee TV
|KUNDALI BHAGYA
|4636
|Sony Pal
|C I D
|4301
|Zee TV
|KUMKUM BHAGYA
|3904
|STAR Utsav
|NISHAJI KE NUSKHE
|3687
|Zee Anmol
|TASHAN E ISHQ
|3521
|Zee Anmol
|SATRANGI SASURAL
|3328
|Sony Pal
|YARO KA TASHAN
|3211
|STAR Utsav
|DEVIKA AMBE MAA KI LADALI
|3053
|Zee TV
|PIYA ALBELA
|3051
|Sony Pal
|SANKAT MOCHAN MAHABALI HANUMAAN
|2910
|STAR Utsav
|SUVREEN GUGGAL
|2854
|Sony TV
|KAUN BANEGA CROREPATI
|2814
Add new comment