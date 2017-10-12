Happy Thursday folks! Time for the BARC ratings yet again...

In the urban space GECs Sony TV rules the roost, Colors takes the second position followed by ZEE TV and Star Plus respectively. In the rural scenario Zee Anmol tops the chart yet again leaving behind Sony PAL and Star Bharat

Impressions (000’s)

Urban Sony Entertainment Television 443498 Colors 434409 Zee TV 367169 STAR Plus 345802 STAR Bharat 284679 SONY SAB 257118 Zee Anmol 168055 Sony Pal 164818 &TV 161778 Rishtey 95442

Rural Zee Anmol 618792 Sony Pal 381567 STAR Bharat 339403 Rishtey 275668 STAR Utsav 263901 Zee TV 249720 Colors 191864 STAR Plus 161369 Sony Entertainment Television 161170 Big Magic 153662

In the urban scenario Kaun Banega Crorepati (Sony TV) tops the chart, closely followed by Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV) and Khatron Ke Khiladi (Colors) respectively. While, in the rural scenario Kaala Teeka (Zee Anmol) is in the numero uno position followed by L/T PAYTM-17 5 ODI IND/AUS (DD National) and Jamai Raja (Zee Anmol) respectively.

Impressions (000’s)

Urban Sony TV KAUN BANEGA CROREPATI 8719 Zee TV KUNDALI BHAGYA 6581 Colors FEAR FACTOR KHATRON KE KHILADI PAIN 6358 Zee TV KUMKUM BHAGYA 5802 Colors UDAAN 5774 Colors SHAKTI - ASTITVA KE EHSAAS KI 5758 STAR Plus YEH RISHTA KYA KEHLATA HAI 5660 Sony SAB TAARAK MEHTA KA OOLTAH CHASHMAH 5379 Sony TV SUPER DANCER CHAPTER 2 5295 Zee TV AMUL SA RE GA MA PA LITTLE CHAMPS 4613 Colors BIGG BOSS 4531 STAR Plus NAAMKARANN 4514 Colors MAHAKALI ANT HI AARAMBH HAI 4513 Zee TV PIYA ALBELA 4113 STAR Plus YE HAI MOHABBATEIN 4090 Colors ISHQ MEIN MARJAWAN 3870 Colors TU AASHIQUI 3703 Zee TV MAHEK 3678 Zee TV WOH APNA SA 3414 STAR Plus ISHQBAAZ 3362



Impressions (000’s)