BARC India Ratings: IGT8 sees good opening; Bigg Boss falls off the charts

MUMBAI: It’s BARC time! TellyChakkar brings to you this week’s ratings of your favourite shows and channels.

Star Plus is at the first position in the urban sector, followed by Sony Entertainment Television and Zee TV.

Zee Anmol, Star Utsav, and Sony Pal have the maximum viewership in the rural sector.

Impressions

Urban

1 STAR Plus 467328

2 Sony Entertainment Television 431151

3 Zee TV 427315

4 Colors 406832

5 STAR Bharat 357338

6 SONY SAB 329133

7 STAR Utsav 227038

8 Sony Pal 173808

9 Zee Anmol 161013

10 &TV 123168

Rural

1 Zee Anmol 687642

2 STAR Utsav 516642

3 Sony Pal 391792

4 STAR Bharat 382404

5 Dangal TV 328714

6 Rishtey 289803

7 Zee TV 268031

8 Big Magic 233089

9 STAR Plus 202908

10 Colors 182934

Colors’ Naagin 3 is the most viewed show in the urban area, followed by Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya and Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Kumkum Bhagya is at the first position in the rural area, followed by Mahek and Rabba Ve.

Impressions

Urban

Colors’ Naagin-3 8445

Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya 7428

STAR Plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 6866

Zee TV’s Ishq Subhan Allah 6228

STAR Plus’ Kulfi Kumar Bajewala 6177

Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya 6057

Colors’ Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki 5804

SONY SAB’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma 5594

Sony Entertainment Television’s Indian Idol 5537

Sony Entertainment Television’s Kaun Banega Crorepati 5281

Zee TV’s Guddan Tumse Naa Ho Payega 5053

Zee TV’s Tujhse Hai Raabta 5013

Colors’ Indias Got Talent 4984

STAR Plus’ Krishna Chali London 4928

STAR Plus’ Kasauti Zindagi Kay 4802

STAR Bharat’s Radhakrishn 4731

STAR Plus’ Nazar 4589

STAR Plus’ Qayamat Ki Raat 4353

Colors’ Ishq Mein Marjawan 4345

STAR Plus’ Dance Plus 4 4329

Rural

Zee Anmol’s Kumkum Bhagya 11553

Zee Anmol’s Mahek 8371

STAR Utsav’s Rabba Ve 5834

Zee Anmol’s Ek Main Aur Ek Tu 5604

Sony Pal’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma 5592

Dangal TV’s Ramayan 5517

Dangal TV’s Mahima Shanidev Ki 4966

Colors’ Naagin-3 4690

STAR Utsav’s Veera 4582

STAR Bharat’s Radhakrishn 4572

Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya 4437

Sony Pal’s Baalveer 4318

STAR Bharat’s Nimki Mukhiya 4185

Zee Anmol’s Mahasaptah-Bandhan Janam Janam Ka 3995

STAR Bharat’s Muskaan 3980

Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya 3930

Zee TV’s Guddan Tumse Naa Ho Payega 3819

Zee TV’s Tujhse Hai Raabta 3810

Zee Anmol’s Pati Parmeshwar 3430

Dangal TV’s Dwarkadheesh Bhagwaan Shree Krishna 3408