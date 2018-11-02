BARC India Ratings: IGT8 sees good opening; Bigg Boss falls off the charts

MUMBAI: It’s BARC time! TellyChakkar brings to you this week’s ratings of your favourite shows and channels.
Star Plus is at the first position in the urban sector, followed by Sony Entertainment Television and Zee TV.
Zee Anmol, Star Utsav, and Sony Pal have the maximum viewership in the rural sector.
Impressions
Urban
1 STAR Plus 467328
2 Sony Entertainment Television 431151
3 Zee TV 427315
4 Colors 406832
5 STAR Bharat 357338
6 SONY SAB 329133
7 STAR Utsav 227038
8 Sony Pal 173808
9 Zee Anmol 161013
10 &TV 123168
Rural
1 Zee Anmol 687642
2 STAR Utsav 516642
3 Sony Pal 391792
4 STAR Bharat 382404
5 Dangal TV 328714
6 Rishtey 289803
7 Zee TV 268031
8 Big Magic 233089
9 STAR Plus 202908
10 Colors 182934
Colors’ Naagin 3 is the most viewed show in the urban area, followed by Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya and Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.
Kumkum Bhagya is at the first position in the rural area, followed by Mahek and Rabba Ve.
Impressions
Urban
Colors’ Naagin-3 8445
Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya 7428
STAR Plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 6866
Zee TV’s Ishq Subhan Allah 6228
STAR Plus’ Kulfi Kumar Bajewala 6177
Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya 6057
Colors’ Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki 5804
SONY SAB’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma 5594
Sony Entertainment Television’s Indian Idol 5537
Sony Entertainment Television’s Kaun Banega Crorepati 5281
Zee TV’s Guddan Tumse Naa Ho Payega 5053
Zee TV’s Tujhse Hai Raabta 5013
Colors’ Indias Got Talent 4984
STAR Plus’ Krishna Chali London 4928
STAR Plus’ Kasauti Zindagi Kay 4802
STAR Bharat’s Radhakrishn 4731
STAR Plus’ Nazar 4589
STAR Plus’ Qayamat Ki Raat 4353
Colors’ Ishq Mein Marjawan 4345
STAR Plus’ Dance Plus 4 4329
Rural
Zee Anmol’s Kumkum Bhagya 11553
Zee Anmol’s Mahek 8371
STAR Utsav’s Rabba Ve 5834
Zee Anmol’s Ek Main Aur Ek Tu 5604
Sony Pal’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma 5592
Dangal TV’s Ramayan 5517
Dangal TV’s Mahima Shanidev Ki 4966
Colors’ Naagin-3 4690
STAR Utsav’s Veera 4582
STAR Bharat’s Radhakrishn 4572
Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya 4437
Sony Pal’s Baalveer 4318
STAR Bharat’s Nimki Mukhiya 4185
Zee Anmol’s Mahasaptah-Bandhan Janam Janam Ka 3995
STAR Bharat’s Muskaan 3980
Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya 3930
Zee TV’s Guddan Tumse Naa Ho Payega 3819
Zee TV’s Tujhse Hai Raabta 3810
Zee Anmol’s Pati Parmeshwar 3430
Dangal TV’s Dwarkadheesh Bhagwaan Shree Krishna 3408
