BARC India Ratings: Naagin back on number one; Balaji shows rule the roost!

MUMBAI: This week's ratings of your favourite shows and channels.
Star Plus is at the first position in the urban sector, followed by Sony Entertainment Television and Colors.
Dangal, Big Magic, and Zee TV have the maximum viewership in the rural sector.
Impressions
Urban
1 STAR Plus 425920
2 Sony Entertainment Television 357387
3 Colors 356615
4 SONY SAB 344089
5 Zee TV 321584
6 STAR Bharat 199530
7 Dangal 195852
8 Big Magic 139752
9 &TV 116277
10 STAR Utsav 91228
Rural
1 Dangal 658966
2 Big Magic 577531
3 Zee TV 239198
4 STAR Plus 230706
5 Colors 176631
6 SONY SAB 144471
7 Sony Entertainment Television 127731
8 STAR Bharat 94560
9 Sony Pal 84151
10 STAR Utsav 54581
Colors’ Naagin is the most viewed show in the urban area, followed by Star Plus’ Kasautii Zindagii Kay and Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya.
Colors’ Naagin is at the first position in the rural area, followed by Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya and Star Plus’ Kasautii Zindagii Kay.
Impressions
Urban
Colors Naagin-3 7924
STAR Plus Kasauti Zindagi Kay 7221
Zee TV Kumkum Bhagya 6965
Zee TV Kundali Bhagya 6604
Sony The Kapil Sharma Show 6083
Sony Super Dancer Chapter 3 5660
STAR Plus Kulfi Kumar Bajewala 5185
Zee TV Tujhse Hai Raabta 5057
STAR Plus Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 4909
SONY SAB Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma 4855
Rural
Colors Naagin-3 13164
Zee TV Kumkum Bhagya 12662
STAR Plus Kasauti Zindagi Kay 11694
Zee TV Kundali Bhagya 11396
Zee TV Tujhse Hai Raabta 9088
Sony Super Dancer Chapter 3 8308
Big Magic Boonie Bears a Mystical Winter 8200
Sony The Kapil Sharma Show 8179
Dangal Mahima Shanidev Ki 7906
STAR Plus Kulfi Kumar Bajewala 7845
