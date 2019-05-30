BARC India Ratings: Naagin back on number one; Balaji shows rule the roost!

MUMBAI: It’s BARC time! TellyChakkar brings to you this week’s ratings of your favourite shows and channels.



Star Plus is at the first position in the urban sector, followed by Sony Entertainment Television and Colors.



Dangal, Big Magic, and Zee TV have the maximum viewership in the rural sector.



Impressions



Urban



1 STAR Plus 425920



2 Sony Entertainment Television 357387



3 Colors 356615



4 SONY SAB 344089



5 Zee TV 321584



6 STAR Bharat 199530



7 Dangal 195852



8 Big Magic 139752



9 &TV 116277



10 STAR Utsav 91228



Rural



1 Dangal 658966



2 Big Magic 577531



3 Zee TV 239198



4 STAR Plus 230706



5 Colors 176631



6 SONY SAB 144471



7 Sony Entertainment Television 127731



8 STAR Bharat 94560



9 Sony Pal 84151



10 STAR Utsav 54581



Colors’ Naagin is the most viewed show in the urban area, followed by Star Plus’ Kasautii Zindagii Kay and Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya.



Colors’ Naagin is at the first position in the rural area, followed by Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya and Star Plus’ Kasautii Zindagii Kay.



Impressions



Urban



Colors Naagin-3 7924



STAR Plus Kasauti Zindagi Kay 7221



Zee TV Kumkum Bhagya 6965



Zee TV Kundali Bhagya 6604



Sony The Kapil Sharma Show 6083



Sony Super Dancer Chapter 3 5660



STAR Plus Kulfi Kumar Bajewala 5185



Zee TV Tujhse Hai Raabta 5057



STAR Plus Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 4909



SONY SAB Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma 4855



Rural



Colors Naagin-3 13164



Zee TV Kumkum Bhagya 12662



STAR Plus Kasauti Zindagi Kay 11694



Zee TV Kundali Bhagya 11396



Zee TV Tujhse Hai Raabta 9088



Sony Super Dancer Chapter 3 8308



Big Magic Boonie Bears a Mystical Winter 8200



Sony The Kapil Sharma Show 8179



Dangal Mahima Shanidev Ki 7906



STAR Plus Kulfi Kumar Bajewala 7845