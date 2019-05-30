News

BARC India Ratings: Naagin back on number one; Balaji shows rule the roost!

MUMBAI: It’s BARC time! TellyChakkar brings to you this week’s ratings of your favourite shows and channels.

Star Plus is at the first position in the urban sector, followed by Sony Entertainment Television and Colors.

Dangal, Big Magic, and Zee TV have the maximum viewership in the rural sector.

Impressions

Urban

1 STAR Plus 425920

2 Sony Entertainment Television 357387

3 Colors 356615

4 SONY SAB 344089

5 Zee TV 321584

6 STAR Bharat 199530

7 Dangal 195852

8 Big Magic 139752

9 &TV 116277

10 STAR Utsav 91228

Rural

1 Dangal 658966

2 Big Magic 577531

3 Zee TV 239198

4 STAR Plus 230706

5 Colors 176631

6 SONY SAB 144471

7 Sony Entertainment Television 127731

8 STAR Bharat 94560

9 Sony Pal 84151

10 STAR Utsav 54581

Colors’ Naagin is the most viewed show in the urban area, followed by Star Plus’ Kasautii Zindagii Kay and Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya.

Colors’ Naagin is at the first position in the rural area, followed by Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya and Star Plus’ Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

Impressions

Urban

Colors Naagin-3 7924

STAR Plus Kasauti Zindagi Kay 7221

Zee TV Kumkum Bhagya 6965

Zee TV Kundali Bhagya 6604

Sony The Kapil Sharma Show 6083

Sony Super Dancer Chapter 3 5660

STAR Plus Kulfi Kumar Bajewala 5185

Zee TV Tujhse Hai Raabta 5057

STAR Plus Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 4909

SONY SAB Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma 4855

Rural

Colors Naagin-3 13164

Zee TV Kumkum Bhagya 12662

STAR Plus Kasauti Zindagi Kay 11694

Zee TV Kundali Bhagya 11396

Zee TV Tujhse Hai Raabta 9088

Sony Super Dancer Chapter 3 8308

Big Magic Boonie Bears a Mystical Winter 8200

Sony The Kapil Sharma Show 8179

Dangal Mahima Shanidev Ki 7906

STAR Plus Kulfi Kumar Bajewala 7845

past seven days