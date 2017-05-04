BARC India Ratings: Week 17 (2017); Kumkum Bhagya is the #1 show

Time to check out the new ratings for your favourite TV shows.

In the Urban market, Star Plus continues to rule the roost while Colors follows it closely. Zee TV lagging in numbers though manages to attain the third spot.

While in the Rural division, Sony Pal, Rishtey and Zee Anmol are placed the top three slots.

(Impressions in 000s)

Urban

Star Plus 424511

Colors 369581

Zee TV 299907

Sony Sab 265789

Sony Entertainment Television 242549

Life OK 228046

Sony Pal 143186

Rishtey 130921

Star Utsav 109906

&TV 108539

Rural

Sony Pal 433816

Rishtey 378592

Zee Anmol 344046

Star Utsav 318865

Zee TV 227832

Star Plus 215755

Colors 184678

Sony Sab 144703

Life OK 140845

Big Magic 124633

Coming to shows, Kumkum Bhagya gains huge number to topple Naagin 2 from the #1 slot. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai sits comfortably in the third position in the urban division.

In the rural sect, the repeat telecast of Baalveer, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and Jamai Raja are the top runners.

Urban

Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) 6482

Naagin - Season 2 (Colors) 6433

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) 5774

Amul Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs (Zee TV) 5673

Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki (Colors) 5023

Ye Hai Mohabbatein (Star Plus) 4809

Udaan (Colors) 4692

Shani (Colors) 4445

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya (Star Plus) 4420

Rising Star (Colors) 4335

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma (Sony Sab) 4238

Ek Shringaar Swabhimaan (Colors) 4137

Ishqbaaz (Star Plus) 4100

Sasural Simar Ka (Colors) 3913

Chandra Nandini (Star Plus) 3663

Naamkarann (Star Plus) 3656

Mahek (Zee TV) 3516

Nach Baliye 8 (Star Plus) 3487

Kasam (Colors) 3470

The Kapil Sharma Show (Sony TV) 3452

Rural

Baalveer (Sony Pal) 5810

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (Sony Pal) 5770

Jamai Raja (Zee Anmol) 5479

Naagin - Season 2 (Rishtey) 5029

Tashan E Ishq (Zee Anmol) 4785

CID (Sony Pal) 4753

Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) 4672

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya (Star Utsav) 4175

Naagin - Season 2 (Colors) 3966

Udaan (Rishtey) 3868

Kasam (Rishtey) 3723

Naagkanya (Zee Anmol) 3417

Amul Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs (Zee TV) 3354

Shakti (Rishtey) 3279

Bairi Behna (Star Utsav) 3273

Mohe Rang Do Laal (Rishtey) 3040

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) 2986

Mere Angane Mein (Star Utsav) 2919

Mahek (Zee TV) 2557

Piya Albela (Zee TV) 2520

