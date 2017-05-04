BARC India Ratings: Week 17 (2017); Kumkum Bhagya is the #1 show

Time to check out the new ratings for your favourite TV shows.
In the Urban market, Star Plus continues to rule the roost while Colors follows it closely. Zee TV lagging in numbers though manages to attain the third spot.
While in the Rural division, Sony Pal, Rishtey and Zee Anmol are placed the top three slots.
(Impressions in 000s)
Urban
Star Plus 424511
Colors 369581
Zee TV 299907
Sony Sab 265789
Sony Entertainment Television 242549
Life OK 228046
Sony Pal 143186
Rishtey 130921
Star Utsav 109906
&TV 108539
Rural
Sony Pal 433816
Rishtey 378592
Zee Anmol 344046
Star Utsav 318865
Zee TV 227832
Star Plus 215755
Colors 184678
Sony Sab 144703
Life OK 140845
Big Magic 124633
Coming to shows, Kumkum Bhagya gains huge number to topple Naagin 2 from the #1 slot. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai sits comfortably in the third position in the urban division.
In the rural sect, the repeat telecast of Baalveer, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and Jamai Raja are the top runners.
(Impressions in 000s)
Urban
Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) 6482
Naagin - Season 2 (Colors) 6433
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) 5774
Amul Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs (Zee TV) 5673
Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki (Colors) 5023
Ye Hai Mohabbatein (Star Plus) 4809
Udaan (Colors) 4692
Shani (Colors) 4445
Saath Nibhaana Saathiya (Star Plus) 4420
Rising Star (Colors) 4335
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma (Sony Sab) 4238
Ek Shringaar Swabhimaan (Colors) 4137
Ishqbaaz (Star Plus) 4100
Sasural Simar Ka (Colors) 3913
Chandra Nandini (Star Plus) 3663
Naamkarann (Star Plus) 3656
Mahek (Zee TV) 3516
Nach Baliye 8 (Star Plus) 3487
Kasam (Colors) 3470
The Kapil Sharma Show (Sony TV) 3452
Rural
Baalveer (Sony Pal) 5810
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (Sony Pal) 5770
Jamai Raja (Zee Anmol) 5479
Naagin - Season 2 (Rishtey) 5029
Tashan E Ishq (Zee Anmol) 4785
CID (Sony Pal) 4753
Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) 4672
Saath Nibhaana Saathiya (Star Utsav) 4175
Naagin - Season 2 (Colors) 3966
Udaan (Rishtey) 3868
Kasam (Rishtey) 3723
Naagkanya (Zee Anmol) 3417
Amul Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs (Zee TV) 3354
Shakti (Rishtey) 3279
Bairi Behna (Star Utsav) 3273
Mohe Rang Do Laal (Rishtey) 3040
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) 2986
Mere Angane Mein (Star Utsav) 2919
Mahek (Zee TV) 2557
Piya Albela (Zee TV) 2520
(As per data provided by BARC)
For more data: www.barcindia.co.in/statistic.aspx
