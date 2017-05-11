BARC India Ratings: Week 18 (2017); Naagin 2 back as the #1 show

Time to check out the ratings for week 18.

In the urban space, Star Plus, Colors and Zee TV top the chart. While Star Plus has managed to gain from last week’s number (424511), Colors and Zee TV have seen a slope (from 369581 and 299907 respectively).

Sony Pal, Rishtey and Zee Anmol continue to be the forerunners in the rural market.

Impressions in 000s

Urban

Star Plus 430571

Colors 361397

Zee TV 286474

Sony Sab 261771

Sony Entertainment Television 240272

Life OK 223325

Sony Pal 143843

Rishtey 120755

&TV 116136

Star Utsav 104188

Rural

Sony Pal 447480

Rishtey 365513

Zee Anmol 341417

Star Utsav 274588

Zee TV 202288

Star Plus 201683

Colors 168315

Sony Sab 163215

Big Magic 128210

Life OK 125495

Coming to shows, Naagin 2 is back at the top slot pushing Kumkum Bhagya to the second place. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai maintains its position as the number three show in the urban division.

The repeat telecast of Baalveer, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and Jamai Raja continue the rule the rural sect.

Impressions in 000s

Urban

Naagin - Season 2 (Colors) 6492

Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) 6443

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) 6009

Sasural Simar Ka (Colors) 5774

Amul Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs (Zee TV) 5087

Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki (Colors) 5049

Ye Hai Mohabbatein (Star Plus) 4821

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (Sony SAB) 4562

Udaan (Colors) 4456

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya (Star Plus) 4173

Shani (Colors) 3976

Naamkarann (Star Plus) 3889

Ek Shringaar Swabhimaan (Colors) 3860

Colors Golden Petal Awards (Colors) 3826

Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil (Star Plus) 3712

Chandra Nandini (Star Plus) 3689

The Kapil Sharma Show (Sony Entertainment Television) 3531

Sasural Simar Ka (Colors) 3530

Mahek (Zee TV) 3237

Kasam (Colors) 3235

Rural

Baalveer (Sony Pal) 5723

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (Sony Pal) 5653

Jamai Raja (Zee Anmol) 5571

Tashan E Ishq (Zee Anmol) 4504

Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) 4370

Cid (Sony Pal) 4277

Naagin - Season 2 (Rishtey) 4199

Naagin - Season 2 (Colors) 3579

Kasam (Rishtey) 3547

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya (Star Utsav) 3434

Amul Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs (Zee TV) 3318

Bairi Behna (Star Utsav) 3138

Naagkanya (Zee Anmol) 2861

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) 2837

Thapki Pyaar Ki (Rishtey) 2833

Mohe Rang Do Laal (Rishtey) 2781

Shakti (Rishtey) 2680

Mahek (Zee TV) 2631

Piya Albela (Zee TV) 2501

Ye Hai Mohabbatein (Star Plus) 2230

(As per data provided by BARC)

For more data: http://www.barcindia.co.in/statistic.aspx