BARC India Ratings: Week 18 (2017); Naagin 2 back as the #1 show

Time to check out the ratings for week 18.
In the urban space, Star Plus, Colors and Zee TV top the chart. While Star Plus has managed to gain from last week’s number (424511), Colors and Zee TV have seen a slope (from 369581 and 299907 respectively).
Sony Pal, Rishtey and Zee Anmol continue to be the forerunners in the rural market.
Impressions in 000s
Urban
Star Plus 430571
Colors 361397
Zee TV 286474
Sony Sab 261771
Sony Entertainment Television 240272
Life OK 223325
Sony Pal 143843
Rishtey 120755
&TV 116136
Star Utsav 104188
Rural
Sony Pal 447480
Rishtey 365513
Zee Anmol 341417
Star Utsav 274588
Zee TV 202288
Star Plus 201683
Colors 168315
Sony Sab 163215
Big Magic 128210
Life OK 125495
Coming to shows, Naagin 2 is back at the top slot pushing Kumkum Bhagya to the second place. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai maintains its position as the number three show in the urban division.
The repeat telecast of Baalveer, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and Jamai Raja continue the rule the rural sect.
Impressions in 000s
Urban
Naagin - Season 2 (Colors) 6492
Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) 6443
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) 6009
Sasural Simar Ka (Colors) 5774
Amul Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs (Zee TV) 5087
Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki (Colors) 5049
Ye Hai Mohabbatein (Star Plus) 4821
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (Sony SAB) 4562
Udaan (Colors) 4456
Saath Nibhaana Saathiya (Star Plus) 4173
Shani (Colors) 3976
Naamkarann (Star Plus) 3889
Ek Shringaar Swabhimaan (Colors) 3860
Colors Golden Petal Awards (Colors) 3826
Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil (Star Plus) 3712
Chandra Nandini (Star Plus) 3689
The Kapil Sharma Show (Sony Entertainment Television) 3531
Sasural Simar Ka (Colors) 3530
Mahek (Zee TV) 3237
Kasam (Colors) 3235
Rural
Baalveer (Sony Pal) 5723
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (Sony Pal) 5653
Jamai Raja (Zee Anmol) 5571
Tashan E Ishq (Zee Anmol) 4504
Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) 4370
Cid (Sony Pal) 4277
Naagin - Season 2 (Rishtey) 4199
Naagin - Season 2 (Colors) 3579
Kasam (Rishtey) 3547
Saath Nibhaana Saathiya (Star Utsav) 3434
Amul Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs (Zee TV) 3318
Bairi Behna (Star Utsav) 3138
Naagkanya (Zee Anmol) 2861
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) 2837
Thapki Pyaar Ki (Rishtey) 2833
Mohe Rang Do Laal (Rishtey) 2781
Shakti (Rishtey) 2680
Mahek (Zee TV) 2631
Piya Albela (Zee TV) 2501
Ye Hai Mohabbatein (Star Plus) 2230
(As per data provided by BARC)
For more data: http://www.barcindia.co.in/statistic.aspx
