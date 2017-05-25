BARC India Ratings: Week 20 (2017); Kumkum Bhagya, Yeh Rishta big win; Naagin 2 drops to #3

Here are the ratings for the week!

Star Plus continues to top the charts in the urban market followed by Colors and Zee TV

In the rural division, Sony Pal, Zee Anmol and Rishtey are the forerunners.

(Impressions in 000s)

Urban

Star Plus 427931

Colors 317817

Zee TV 291346

SAB TV 266924

Sony Entertainment Television 246461

Life OK 223864

Sony Pal 152520

&TV 123444

Rishtey 118519

Star Utsav 97824

Rural

Sony Pal 435704

Zee Anmol 382853

Rishtey 349715

Star Utsav 278469

Zee TV 211895

STAR Plus 209177

Colors 169990

SAB TV 165497

Big Magic 142808

Life OK 118399

Coming to shows, Kumkum Bhagya topples Naagin 2 to become the #1 show Interestingly, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai wins big and takes the second slot while Naagin 2 fizzles to the third position in the urban sect.

The rerun of Jamai Raja, Tashan-E-Ishq and Baalveer manage to get maximum numbers in the rural division.

(Impressions in 000s)

Urban

Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) 6531

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) 6446

Naagin – Season 2 (Colors) 6400

Amul Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs (Zee TV) 5432

Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki (Colors) 4699

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein (Star Plus) 4492

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (Sony Sab) 4118

The Kapil Sharma Show (Sony TV) 4103

Naamkarann (Star Plus) 3918

Shani (Colors) 3854

Ishqbaaz (Star Plus) 3851

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya (Star Plus) 3835

Udaan (Colors) 3809

Chandra Nandini (Star Plus) 3736

Nach Baliye 8 (Star Plus) 3549

Ek Shringaar Swabhimaan (Colors) 3531

Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil (Star Plus) 3444

Sasural Simar Ka (Colors) 3296

Dil Bole Oberoi (Star Plus) 3221

Piya Albela (Zee TV) 3133

Rural

Jamai Raja (Zee Anmol) 6504

Tashan E Ishq (Zee Anmol) 5256

Baalveer (Sony Pal) 5050

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (Sony Pal) 4840

Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) 4754

C I D (Sony Pal) 4305

Naagin – Season 2 (Rishtey) 4048

Naagin – Season 2 (Colors) 3481

Naagkanya (Zee Anmol) 3358

Amul Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs (Zee TV) 3064

Shakti (Rishtey) 2952

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) 2944

Mohe Rang Do Laal (Rishtey) 2861

Thapki Pyaar Ki (Rishtey) 2861

Sarojini (Zee Anmol) 2791

Bairi Behna (Star Utsav) 2762

Piya Albela (Zee TV) 2597

Kasam (Rishtey) 2524

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein (Star Plus) 2302

Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil (Star Plus) 2154

(As per data provided by BARC)

For more data: www.barcindia.co.in/statistic.aspx