BARC India Ratings: Week 20 (2017); Kumkum Bhagya, Yeh Rishta big win; Naagin 2 drops to #3

Here are the ratings for the week!
Star Plus continues to top the charts in the urban market followed by Colors and Zee TV
In the rural division, Sony Pal, Zee Anmol and Rishtey are the forerunners.
(Impressions in 000s)
Urban
Star Plus 427931
Colors 317817
Zee TV 291346
SAB TV 266924
Sony Entertainment Television 246461
Life OK 223864
Sony Pal 152520
&TV 123444
Rishtey 118519
Star Utsav 97824
Rural
Sony Pal 435704
Zee Anmol 382853
Rishtey 349715
Star Utsav 278469
Zee TV 211895
STAR Plus 209177
Colors 169990
SAB TV 165497
Big Magic 142808
Life OK 118399
Coming to shows, Kumkum Bhagya topples Naagin 2 to become the #1 show Interestingly, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai wins big and takes the second slot while Naagin 2 fizzles to the third position in the urban sect.
The rerun of Jamai Raja, Tashan-E-Ishq and Baalveer manage to get maximum numbers in the rural division.
(Impressions in 000s)
Urban
Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) 6531
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) 6446
Naagin – Season 2 (Colors) 6400
Amul Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs (Zee TV) 5432
Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki (Colors) 4699
Yeh Hai Mohabbatein (Star Plus) 4492
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (Sony Sab) 4118
The Kapil Sharma Show (Sony TV) 4103
Naamkarann (Star Plus) 3918
Shani (Colors) 3854
Ishqbaaz (Star Plus) 3851
Saath Nibhaana Saathiya (Star Plus) 3835
Udaan (Colors) 3809
Chandra Nandini (Star Plus) 3736
Nach Baliye 8 (Star Plus) 3549
Ek Shringaar Swabhimaan (Colors) 3531
Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil (Star Plus) 3444
Sasural Simar Ka (Colors) 3296
Dil Bole Oberoi (Star Plus) 3221
Piya Albela (Zee TV) 3133
Rural
Jamai Raja (Zee Anmol) 6504
Tashan E Ishq (Zee Anmol) 5256
Baalveer (Sony Pal) 5050
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (Sony Pal) 4840
Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) 4754
C I D (Sony Pal) 4305
Naagin – Season 2 (Rishtey) 4048
Naagin – Season 2 (Colors) 3481
Naagkanya (Zee Anmol) 3358
Amul Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs (Zee TV) 3064
Shakti (Rishtey) 2952
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) 2944
Mohe Rang Do Laal (Rishtey) 2861
Thapki Pyaar Ki (Rishtey) 2861
Sarojini (Zee Anmol) 2791
Bairi Behna (Star Utsav) 2762
Piya Albela (Zee TV) 2597
Kasam (Rishtey) 2524
Yeh Hai Mohabbatein (Star Plus) 2302
Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil (Star Plus) 2154
(As per data provided by BARC)
For more data: www.barcindia.co.in/statistic.aspx
Add new comment