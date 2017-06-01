BARC India Ratings: Week 21 (2017); Zee TV topples Colors as the #2 channel

The ratings for the week are finally here...
Star Plus maintains its first place in the urban space, while Zee TV topples Colors to become the number 2 channel.
In the rural market, Sony Pal, Rishtey and Zee Anmol top the charts.
Impressions in 000s
Urban
Star Plus 453359
Zee TV 404377
Colors 321000
Sony SAB 284418
Sony Entertainment Television 252230
Life OK 226437
Sony Pal 150085
&TV 126017
Rishtey 125452
Zee Anmol 99013
Rural
Sony Pal 477157
Rishtey 387018
Zee Anmol 368042
Zee TV 275079
Star Utsav 273392
Star Plus222718
Sony SAB 182243
Colors 174239
Big Magic 130951
Life Ok 130338
Zee TV wings big with Kumkum Bhagya continuing as the top show while Sa Re Ga Ma Pa holds the third spot. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai becomes the number 2 show in the urban sect. Nation’s favourite Naahgin 2 drops to the fourth place.
In the rural sect also Kumkum Bhagya is the forerunner while the rerun of Jamai Raja and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah follow it.
Impressions in 000s
Urban
Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) 6552
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) 6239
Amul Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs (Zee TV) 5593
Naagin - Season 2 (Colors) 5374
Ye Hai Mohabbatein (Star Plus) 4977
Oberoi Special (Star Plus) 4671
Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki (Colors) 4645
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (SAB TV) 4583
Udaan (Colors) 4472
Shani (Colors) 4397
Naamkarann (Star Plus) 4288
Ek Shringaar Swabhimaan (Colors) 4062
Chandra Nandini (Star Plus) 4023
The Kapil Sharma Show (Sony TV) 3932
Saath Nibhaana Saathiya (Star Plus) 3785
Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil (Star Plus) 3707
Piya Albela (Zee TV) 3376
Kasam (Colors) 3280
Mahek (Zee TV) 3264
Nach Baliye 8 (Star Plus) 3245
Rural
Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) 5353
Jamai Raja (Zee Anmol) 5131
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (Sony Pal) 5056
Baalveer (Sony Pal) 5006
C I D (Sony Pal) 4609
Tashan E Ishq (Zee Anmol) 4485
Naagin - Season 2 (Colors) 4085
Shakti (Rishtey) 3675
Naagin - Season 2 (Rishtey) 3567
Amul Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs (Zee TV) 3339
Naagkanya (Zee Anmol) 3179
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) 3046
Mohe Rang Do Laal (Rishtey) 3009
Piya Albela (Zee TV) 2726
Thapki Pyaar Ki (Rishtey) 2691
Udaan (Rishtey) 2648
Ye Hai Mohabbatein (Star Plus) 2622
Is Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon-Ek Bar Phir (Star Utsav) 2571
Mahek (Zee TV) 2542
Sarojini (Zee Anmol) 2521
(Data as per provided by BARC)
For more: http://www.barcindia.co.in/statistic.aspx
