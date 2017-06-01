BARC India Ratings: Week 21 (2017); Zee TV topples Colors as the #2 channel

The ratings for the week are finally here...

Star Plus maintains its first place in the urban space, while Zee TV topples Colors to become the number 2 channel.

In the rural market, Sony Pal, Rishtey and Zee Anmol top the charts.

Impressions in 000s

Urban

Star Plus 453359

Zee TV 404377

Colors 321000

Sony SAB 284418

Sony Entertainment Television 252230

Life OK 226437

Sony Pal 150085

&TV 126017

Rishtey 125452

Zee Anmol 99013

Rural

Sony Pal 477157

Rishtey 387018

Zee Anmol 368042

Zee TV 275079

Star Utsav 273392

Star Plus222718

Sony SAB 182243

Colors 174239

Big Magic 130951

Life Ok 130338

Zee TV wings big with Kumkum Bhagya continuing as the top show while Sa Re Ga Ma Pa holds the third spot. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai becomes the number 2 show in the urban sect. Nation’s favourite Naahgin 2 drops to the fourth place.

In the rural sect also Kumkum Bhagya is the forerunner while the rerun of Jamai Raja and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah follow it.

Impressions in 000s

Urban

Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) 6552

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) 6239

Amul Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs (Zee TV) 5593

Naagin - Season 2 (Colors) 5374

Ye Hai Mohabbatein (Star Plus) 4977

Oberoi Special (Star Plus) 4671

Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki (Colors) 4645

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (SAB TV) 4583

Udaan (Colors) 4472

Shani (Colors) 4397

Naamkarann (Star Plus) 4288

Ek Shringaar Swabhimaan (Colors) 4062

Chandra Nandini (Star Plus) 4023

The Kapil Sharma Show (Sony TV) 3932

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya (Star Plus) 3785

Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil (Star Plus) 3707

Piya Albela (Zee TV) 3376

Kasam (Colors) 3280

Mahek (Zee TV) 3264

Nach Baliye 8 (Star Plus) 3245

Rural

Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) 5353

Jamai Raja (Zee Anmol) 5131

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (Sony Pal) 5056

Baalveer (Sony Pal) 5006

C I D (Sony Pal) 4609

Tashan E Ishq (Zee Anmol) 4485

Naagin - Season 2 (Colors) 4085

Shakti (Rishtey) 3675

Naagin - Season 2 (Rishtey) 3567

Amul Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs (Zee TV) 3339

Naagkanya (Zee Anmol) 3179

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) 3046

Mohe Rang Do Laal (Rishtey) 3009

Piya Albela (Zee TV) 2726

Thapki Pyaar Ki (Rishtey) 2691

Udaan (Rishtey) 2648

Ye Hai Mohabbatein (Star Plus) 2622

Is Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon-Ek Bar Phir (Star Utsav) 2571

Mahek (Zee TV) 2542

Sarojini (Zee Anmol) 2521

(Data as per provided by BARC)

For more: http://www.barcindia.co.in/statistic.aspx