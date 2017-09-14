Which upcoming show are you excited to watch?
Which TV beauty rocked the red carpet look?
Star Plus climbs up to number one position while Colors slips down to second place and Zee TV ranks third. In rural section, yet again Zee Anmol maintains number one spot and interestingly, Star Bharat stands at second position leaving Sony Pal behind.
Impressions (000s)
Urban
|Star Plus
|394853
|Colors
|384353
|Zee TV
|370015
|Sony Entertainment Television
|364056
|Star Bharat
|291353
|Sony SAB
|273684
|Zee Anmol
|172171
|&TV
|162519
|Sony Pal
|148479
|Rishtey
|113500
Impressions (000s)
RURAL
|Zee Anmol
|647267
|Star Bharat
|378234
|Sony Pal
|347856
|Rishtey
|324715
|Zee TV
|255624
|Star Utsav
|221261
|Star Plus
|186764
|Colors
|176103
|DD National
|171068
|Big Magic
|161225
Well, newly launched season of KBC becomes the most viewed programme and it soars up to number one spot. Fear Factor falls down to second position while Kumkum Bhagya stands at third place. In rural section, L/T Micromax Cup-17 T20 Sl/Ind and re-runs of Jamai Raja and Kaala Teeka gain maximum viewership.
Impressions (000s)
URBAN
Kaun Banega Crorepati (Sony TV) 6797
Fear Factor Khatron Ke Khiladi (Colors) 6700
Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) 6398
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (SAB TV) 6128
Amul Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs (Zee TV) 6011
Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV) 5669
Mahakali Ant Hi Aarambh Hai (Colors) 5626
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) 5612
Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki (Colors) 4763
Dance Plus 3 (Star Plus) 4620
Udaan (Colors) 4295
Ye Hai Mohabbatein (Star Plus) 4143
Shani (Colors) 4036
Chandrakanta (Colors) 3950
L/T Micromax Cup-17 T20 Sl/Ind (DD National) 3910
Naamkarann (Star Plus) 3838
Ishqbaaaz (Star Plus) 3659
Sasural Simar Ka (Colors) 3574
Piya Albela (Zee TV) 3261
Fear Files (Zee TV) 3257
Impressions (000s)
RURAL
L/T Micromax Cup-17 T20 Sl/Ind (DD National) 8747
Jamai Raja (Zee Anmol) 8244
Kaala Teeka (Zee Anmol) 6444
Baalveer (Sony Pal) 5715
L/T Micromax Cup-17 5 Odi Sl/Ind (DD National) 5705
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (Sony Pal) 5233
Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) 4582
Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV) 4471
Tashan E Ishq (Zee Anmol) 4342
Kasam (Rishtey) 3958
C I D (Sony Pal) 3881
Ganga (Zee Anmol) 3603
Is Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon-Ek Bar Phir (Star Utsav) 3463
Amul Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs (Zee TV) 3319
Fear Factor Khatron Ke Khiladi (Colors) 3250
Tere Sang Yaara (Rishtey) 2955
Sankat Mochan Mahabali Hanumaan (Sony Pal) 2954
Udaan (Rishtey) 2908
Naagkanya (Zee Anmol) 2833
Chandrakanta (Colors) 2507
Add new comment