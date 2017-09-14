Star Plus climbs up to number one position while Colors slips down to second place and Zee TV ranks third. In rural section, yet again Zee Anmol maintains number one spot and interestingly, Star Bharat stands at second position leaving Sony Pal behind.

Impressions (000s)

Urban

Star Plus 394853 Colors 384353 Zee TV 370015 Sony Entertainment Television 364056 Star Bharat 291353 Sony SAB 273684 Zee Anmol 172171 &TV 162519 Sony Pal 148479 Rishtey 113500

Impressions (000s)

RURAL

Zee Anmol 647267 Star Bharat 378234 Sony Pal 347856 Rishtey 324715 Zee TV 255624 Star Utsav 221261 Star Plus 186764 Colors 176103 DD National 171068 Big Magic 161225

Well, newly launched season of KBC becomes the most viewed programme and it soars up to number one spot. Fear Factor falls down to second position while Kumkum Bhagya stands at third place. In rural section, L/T Micromax Cup-17 T20 Sl/Ind and re-runs of Jamai Raja and Kaala Teeka gain maximum viewership.

Impressions (000s)

URBAN

Kaun Banega Crorepati (Sony TV) 6797

Fear Factor Khatron Ke Khiladi (Colors) 6700

Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) 6398

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (SAB TV) 6128

Amul Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs (Zee TV) 6011

Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV) 5669

Mahakali Ant Hi Aarambh Hai (Colors) 5626

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) 5612

Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki (Colors) 4763

Dance Plus 3 (Star Plus) 4620

Udaan (Colors) 4295

Ye Hai Mohabbatein (Star Plus) 4143

Shani (Colors) 4036

Chandrakanta (Colors) 3950

L/T Micromax Cup-17 T20 Sl/Ind (DD National) 3910

Naamkarann (Star Plus) 3838

Ishqbaaaz (Star Plus) 3659

Sasural Simar Ka (Colors) 3574

Piya Albela (Zee TV) 3261

Fear Files (Zee TV) 3257

Impressions (000s)

RURAL

L/T Micromax Cup-17 T20 Sl/Ind (DD National) 8747

Jamai Raja (Zee Anmol) 8244

Kaala Teeka (Zee Anmol) 6444

Baalveer (Sony Pal) 5715

L/T Micromax Cup-17 5 Odi Sl/Ind (DD National) 5705

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (Sony Pal) 5233

Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) 4582

Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV) 4471

Tashan E Ishq (Zee Anmol) 4342

Kasam (Rishtey) 3958

C I D (Sony Pal) 3881

Ganga (Zee Anmol) 3603

Is Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon-Ek Bar Phir (Star Utsav) 3463

Amul Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs (Zee TV) 3319

Fear Factor Khatron Ke Khiladi (Colors) 3250

Tere Sang Yaara (Rishtey) 2955

Sankat Mochan Mahabali Hanumaan (Sony Pal) 2954

Udaan (Rishtey) 2908

Naagkanya (Zee Anmol) 2833

Chandrakanta (Colors) 2507