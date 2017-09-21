Iss Pyaar Ko... going off air: good or bad decision?
Waiting to know the ratings of your favourite channel and show? Well, here we grant your wish!
In the Urban GEC market Star Plus bags the first position. Sony TV stands on second position leaving Zee TV behind while Colors slips down to fourth place. While, in the rural GEC market Zee Anmol, Sony Pal and Star Bharat are on first, second and third position respectively.
Impressions (000s)
Urban
|Star Plus
|409111
|Sony Entertainment Television
|396037
|Zee TV
|383840
|Colors
|374853
|SAB TV
|278795
|Star Bharat
|277765
|&TV
|167123
|Sony Pal
|158482
|Zee Anmol
|151173
|Rishtey
|107976
Impressions (000s)
RURAL
|Zee Anmol
|521080
|Sony Pal
|369332
|Star Bharat
|330055
|Rishtey
|296130
|Zee TV
|249133
|Star Utsav
|201697
|Star Plus
|178174
|Colors
|169836
|Big Magic
|139363
|Sony Entertainment Television
|126753
KBC maintains its number one position in this weel as well while Kumkum Bhagya bags the second place followed by KKK at the third rank. In the rural areas Jamai Raja, Baalveer and Taarak Mehta bags maximum viewership.
Impressions (000s)
URBAN
Kaun Banega Crorepati (Sony TV) 7693
Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) 7176
Khatron Ke Khiladi(Colors) 6667
Amul Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs (Zee TV) 6333
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (SAB TV) 6326
Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV) 6240
Dance Plus 3 (Star Plus) 5320
Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki (Colors) 5115
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) 4994
Mahakali Ant Hi Aarambh Hai (Colors) 4892
Udaan (Colors) 4682
Yeh Ha Mohabbatein (Star Plus) 4235
Naamkarann (Star Plus) 4004
Shani (Colors) 3902
Piya Albela (Zee TV) 3894
Fear Files (Zee TV) 3770
Dil Se Dil Tak (Colors) 3757
Ishqbaaz (Star Plus) 3749
Chandrakanta (Colors) 3702
Sasural Simar Ka (Colors) 3622
Impressions (000s)
RURAL
Jamai Raja (Zee Anmol) 5916
Baalveer (Sony Pal) 5776
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (Sony Pal) 5559
Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) 5151
Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV) 4700
C I D (Sony Pal) 4245
Kaala Teeka (Zee Anmol) 4223
Kasam (Rishtey) 3940
Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon-Ek Bar Phir (Star Utsav) 3845
Tashan E Ishq (Zee Anmol) 3618
Ganga (Zee Anmol) 3512
Sankat Mochan Mahabali Hanumaan (Sony Pal) 3128
Yaro Ka Tashan (Sony Pal) 3124
Dance Plus 3 (Star Plus) 2997
Amul Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs (Zee TV) 2947
Piya Albela (Zee TV) 2855
Satrangi Sasural (Zee Anmol) 2846
Naagkanya (Zee Anmol) 2625
Udaan (Rishtey) 2569
Mahek (Zee TV) 2506
