Waiting to know the ratings of your favourite channel and show? Well, here we grant your wish!

In the Urban GEC market Star Plus bags the first position. Sony TV stands on second position leaving Zee TV behind while Colors slips down to fourth place. While, in the rural GEC market Zee Anmol, Sony Pal and Star Bharat are on first, second and third position respectively.

Impressions (000s)

Urban

Star Plus 409111 Sony Entertainment Television 396037 Zee TV 383840 Colors 374853 SAB TV 278795 Star Bharat 277765 &TV 167123 Sony Pal 158482 Zee Anmol 151173 Rishtey 107976

Impressions (000s)

RURAL

Zee Anmol 521080 Sony Pal 369332 Star Bharat 330055 Rishtey 296130 Zee TV 249133 Star Utsav 201697 Star Plus 178174 Colors 169836 Big Magic 139363 Sony Entertainment Television 126753

KBC maintains its number one position in this weel as well while Kumkum Bhagya bags the second place followed by KKK at the third rank. In the rural areas Jamai Raja, Baalveer and Taarak Mehta bags maximum viewership.

Impressions (000s)

URBAN

Kaun Banega Crorepati (Sony TV) 7693

Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) 7176

Khatron Ke Khiladi(Colors) 6667

Amul Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs (Zee TV) 6333

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (SAB TV) 6326

Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV) 6240

Dance Plus 3 (Star Plus) 5320

Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki (Colors) 5115

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) 4994

Mahakali Ant Hi Aarambh Hai (Colors) 4892

Udaan (Colors) 4682

Yeh Ha Mohabbatein (Star Plus) 4235

Naamkarann (Star Plus) 4004

Shani (Colors) 3902

Piya Albela (Zee TV) 3894

Fear Files (Zee TV) 3770

Dil Se Dil Tak (Colors) 3757

Ishqbaaz (Star Plus) 3749

Chandrakanta (Colors) 3702

Sasural Simar Ka (Colors) 3622

Impressions (000s)

RURAL

Jamai Raja (Zee Anmol) 5916

Baalveer (Sony Pal) 5776

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (Sony Pal) 5559

Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) 5151

Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV) 4700

C I D (Sony Pal) 4245

Kaala Teeka (Zee Anmol) 4223

Kasam (Rishtey) 3940

Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon-Ek Bar Phir (Star Utsav) 3845

Tashan E Ishq (Zee Anmol) 3618

Ganga (Zee Anmol) 3512

Sankat Mochan Mahabali Hanumaan (Sony Pal) 3128

Yaro Ka Tashan (Sony Pal) 3124

Dance Plus 3 (Star Plus) 2997

Amul Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs (Zee TV) 2947

Piya Albela (Zee TV) 2855

Satrangi Sasural (Zee Anmol) 2846

Naagkanya (Zee Anmol) 2625

Udaan (Rishtey) 2569

Mahek (Zee TV) 2506