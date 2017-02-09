BARC India Ratings: Week 5 (2017); Colors topples Star Plus

Time to check out the new ratings for your favourite TV shows.

In the Urban market, Colors once gains huge number to topple Star Plus from the #1 slot. Sony Entertainment Television sits comfortably in the third position.

While in the Rural division, Star Utsav. Rishtey and Zee Anmol are placed in the top positions.

(Impressions in 000s)

Urban

Colors 445372

Star Plus 434300

Sony Entertainment Television 263996

Zee TV 249114

Sony Sab 248034

Life OK 240115

Dd National 134626

&TV 133941

Rishtey 105202

Star Utsav 104061

Rural

Star Utsav 302407

Rishtey 299111

Zee Anmol 284423

Sony Pal 225613

DD National 202191

Colors 198591

Zee TV 187746

Star Plus 180049

Life Ok 127598

Big Magic 114488

Coming to shows, Naagin 2 maintains its stand in the first position. Bigg Boss 10 received great numbers and is placed at the second spot followed by Shakti.

The India-England match tops the Rural block and is followed by Naagin 2.

(Impressions in 000s)

Urban

Naagin-2 (Colors) 7416

Bigg Boss (Colors) 6183

Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki (Colors) 5987

Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) 5937

The Kapil Sharma Show (Sony TV) 5842

L/T Paytm-17 3 T20 Ind/Eng (DD National) 5771

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya (Star Plus) 5734

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) 5643

L/T Paytm-17 2 T20 Ind/Eng (DD National) 5525

Ye Hai Mohabbatein (Star Plus) 5510

Udaan (Colors) 5273

Shani (Colors) 5180

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma (Sony SAB) 5095

Ek Shringaar Swabhimaan (Colors) 5061

Sasural Simar Ka (Colors) 5016

Ishqbaaz (Star Plus) 4899

Kasam (Colors) 4355

Mahek (Zee TV) 3979

Chandra Nandini (Star Plus) 3931

Dil Se Dil Tak (Colors) 3827

Rural

L/T Paytm-17 3 T20 Ind/Eng (DD National) 11791

L/T Paytm-17 2 T20 Ind/Eng (DD National) 11691

Naagin-2 (Rishtey) 5850

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya (Star Utsav) 4846

Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) 4104

Afsar Bitiya (Zee Anmol) 4058

Jodha Akbar (Zee Anmol) 3987

Naagin-2 (Colors) 3981

Udaan (Rishtey) 3656

Naagkanya (Zee Anmol) 3624

Bandini (Zee Anmol) 3453

Kasam (Rishtey) 3301

Baalveer (Sony Pal) 3273

Mahek (Zee TV) 3195

Mere Angane Mein (Star Utsav) 3019

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya (Star Plus) 2763

C I D (Sony Pal) 2617

Mohe Rang Do Laal (Rishtey) 2616

Jamai Raja-S2 (Zee TV) 2589

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma (Sony Pal) 2527

(As per data provided by BARC)

For more data: www.barcindia.co.in/statistic.aspx