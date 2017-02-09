BARC India Ratings: Week 5 (2017); Colors topples Star Plus

Time to check out the new ratings for your favourite TV shows.
In the Urban market, Colors once gains huge number to topple Star Plus from the #1 slot. Sony Entertainment Television sits comfortably in the third position.
While in the Rural division, Star Utsav. Rishtey and Zee Anmol are placed in the top positions.
(Impressions in 000s)
Urban
Colors 445372
Star Plus 434300
Sony Entertainment Television 263996
Zee TV 249114
Sony Sab 248034
Life OK 240115
Dd National 134626
&TV 133941
Rishtey 105202
Star Utsav 104061
Rural
Star Utsav 302407
Rishtey 299111
Zee Anmol 284423
Sony Pal 225613
DD National 202191
Colors 198591
Zee TV 187746
Star Plus 180049
Life Ok 127598
Big Magic 114488
Coming to shows, Naagin 2 maintains its stand in the first position. Bigg Boss 10 received great numbers and is placed at the second spot followed by Shakti.
The India-England match tops the Rural block and is followed by Naagin 2.
(Impressions in 000s)
Urban
Naagin-2 (Colors) 7416
Bigg Boss (Colors) 6183
Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki (Colors) 5987
Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) 5937
The Kapil Sharma Show (Sony TV) 5842
L/T Paytm-17 3 T20 Ind/Eng (DD National) 5771
Saath Nibhaana Saathiya (Star Plus) 5734
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) 5643
L/T Paytm-17 2 T20 Ind/Eng (DD National) 5525
Ye Hai Mohabbatein (Star Plus) 5510
Udaan (Colors) 5273
Shani (Colors) 5180
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma (Sony SAB) 5095
Ek Shringaar Swabhimaan (Colors) 5061
Sasural Simar Ka (Colors) 5016
Ishqbaaz (Star Plus) 4899
Kasam (Colors) 4355
Mahek (Zee TV) 3979
Chandra Nandini (Star Plus) 3931
Dil Se Dil Tak (Colors) 3827
Rural
L/T Paytm-17 3 T20 Ind/Eng (DD National) 11791
L/T Paytm-17 2 T20 Ind/Eng (DD National) 11691
Naagin-2 (Rishtey) 5850
Saath Nibhaana Saathiya (Star Utsav) 4846
Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) 4104
Afsar Bitiya (Zee Anmol) 4058
Jodha Akbar (Zee Anmol) 3987
Naagin-2 (Colors) 3981
Udaan (Rishtey) 3656
Naagkanya (Zee Anmol) 3624
Bandini (Zee Anmol) 3453
Kasam (Rishtey) 3301
Baalveer (Sony Pal) 3273
Mahek (Zee TV) 3195
Mere Angane Mein (Star Utsav) 3019
Saath Nibhaana Saathiya (Star Plus) 2763
C I D (Sony Pal) 2617
Mohe Rang Do Laal (Rishtey) 2616
Jamai Raja-S2 (Zee TV) 2589
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma (Sony Pal) 2527
(As per data provided by BARC)
For more data: www.barcindia.co.in/statistic.aspx
Add new comment