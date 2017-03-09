BARC India Ratings: Week 9 (2017)

Time to check out the new ratings for your favourite TV channels and shows.
With BARC changing its calculation criteria, there have been a few alterations.
In the urban market, Star Plus continues to rule the roost while Colors follows suit. Zee TV finally manages to tread ahead and topples Sony TV from the third spot.
Sony Pal, Zee Anmol and Rishtey continue to the top runners in the rural space.
(In 000s impressions)
Urban
Star Plus 519552
Colors 424189
Zee TV 308892
Sony Entertainment Television 295428
Sony Sab 289649
Life OK 234596
Sony Pal 156381
&TV 137506
Rishtey 121218
Zee Anmol 106590
Rural
Sony Pal 406831
Zee Anmol 384967
Rishtey 384810
Star Utsav 352694
Star Plus 264241
Zee TV 247472
Colors 210727
Life Ok 153193
Sony Entertainment Television 136078
Big Magic 134005
Coming to shows, supernatural drama Naagin 2 is once again the champ in the urban market. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai surprisingly mounts this week to become the #2 show while Kumkum Bhagya treads behind at #3.
In the rural space also Naagin-2 continues to make its mark as the top runner while Baalveer and Saath Nibhaana Saathiya follow suit.
(In 000s impressions)
Urban
Naagin-2 (Colors) 7511
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) 7144
Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) 6706
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma (Sony Sab) 6595
Shani (Colors) 6520
Amul Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs (Zee TV) 6448
The Kapil Sharma Show (Sony TV) 6401
Ishqbaaz (Star Plus) 6350
Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki (Colors) 6186
Ye Hai Mohabbatein (Star Plus) 6005
Saath Nibhaana Saathiya (Star Plus) 5824
Udaan (Colors) 5783
Chandra Nandini (Star Plus) 5153
Ek Shringaar Swabhimaan (Colors) 5044
Sasural Simar Ka (Colors) 5032
Naamkarann (Star Plus) 4995
Dil Bole Oberoi (Star Plus) 4948
Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil (Star Plus) 4703
Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani (Zee TV) 3902
Rising Star (Colors) 3813
Rural
Naagin-2 (Rishtey) 7829
Baalveer (Sony Pal) 6172
Saath Nibhaana Saathiya (Star Utsav) 6065
Afsar Bitiya (Zee Anmol) 5719
Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) 5514
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma (Sony Pal) 5102
Jodha Akbar (Zee Anmol) 4844
Jamai Raja (Zee Anmol) 4822
Naagin-2 (Colors) 4768
C I D (Sony Pal) 4713
Naagkanya (Zee Anmol) 4603
Amul Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs (Zee TV) 4329
Kavach Kaali Shaktiyoon Se (Rishtey) 4284
Brahmarakshas Jaag Utha Shaitaan (Zee Anmol) 3926
Udaan (Rishtey) 3888
Mohe Rang Do Laal (Rishtey) 3869
Kasam (Rishtey) 3712
Mere Angane Mein (Star Utsav) 3551
Saath Nibhaana Saathiya (Star Plus) 3403
Bairi Behna (Star Utsav) 3311
(As per data provided by BARC)
