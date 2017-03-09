BARC India Ratings: Week 9 (2017)

Time to check out the new ratings for your favourite TV channels and shows.

With BARC changing its calculation criteria, there have been a few alterations.

In the urban market, Star Plus continues to rule the roost while Colors follows suit. Zee TV finally manages to tread ahead and topples Sony TV from the third spot.

Sony Pal, Zee Anmol and Rishtey continue to the top runners in the rural space.

(In 000s impressions)

Urban

Star Plus 519552

Colors 424189

Zee TV 308892

Sony Entertainment Television 295428

Sony Sab 289649

Life OK 234596

Sony Pal 156381

&TV 137506

Rishtey 121218

Zee Anmol 106590

Rural

Sony Pal 406831

Zee Anmol 384967

Rishtey 384810

Star Utsav 352694

Star Plus 264241

Zee TV 247472

Colors 210727

Life Ok 153193

Sony Entertainment Television 136078

Big Magic 134005

Coming to shows, supernatural drama Naagin 2 is once again the champ in the urban market. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai surprisingly mounts this week to become the #2 show while Kumkum Bhagya treads behind at #3.

In the rural space also Naagin-2 continues to make its mark as the top runner while Baalveer and Saath Nibhaana Saathiya follow suit.

(In 000s impressions)

Urban

Naagin-2 (Colors) 7511

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) 7144

Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) 6706

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma (Sony Sab) 6595

Shani (Colors) 6520

Amul Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs (Zee TV) 6448

The Kapil Sharma Show (Sony TV) 6401

Ishqbaaz (Star Plus) 6350

Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki (Colors) 6186

Ye Hai Mohabbatein (Star Plus) 6005

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya (Star Plus) 5824

Udaan (Colors) 5783

Chandra Nandini (Star Plus) 5153

Ek Shringaar Swabhimaan (Colors) 5044

Sasural Simar Ka (Colors) 5032

Naamkarann (Star Plus) 4995

Dil Bole Oberoi (Star Plus) 4948

Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil (Star Plus) 4703

Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani (Zee TV) 3902

Rising Star (Colors) 3813

Rural

Naagin-2 (Rishtey) 7829

Baalveer (Sony Pal) 6172

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya (Star Utsav) 6065

Afsar Bitiya (Zee Anmol) 5719

Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) 5514

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma (Sony Pal) 5102

Jodha Akbar (Zee Anmol) 4844

Jamai Raja (Zee Anmol) 4822

Naagin-2 (Colors) 4768

C I D (Sony Pal) 4713

Naagkanya (Zee Anmol) 4603

Amul Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs (Zee TV) 4329

Kavach Kaali Shaktiyoon Se (Rishtey) 4284

Brahmarakshas Jaag Utha Shaitaan (Zee Anmol) 3926

Udaan (Rishtey) 3888

Mohe Rang Do Laal (Rishtey) 3869

Kasam (Rishtey) 3712

Mere Angane Mein (Star Utsav) 3551

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya (Star Plus) 3403

Bairi Behna (Star Utsav) 3311

(As per data provided by BARC)

For more: http://www.barcindia.co.in/statistic.aspx