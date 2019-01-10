BARC Ratings: Super Dancer & Kapil’s show gets a bumper opening; BB12 ends on a high note, Naagin 3 drops drastically

MUMBAI: 2019’s first BARC ratings have witnessed major changes!

Star Plus continues to shine at the first spot and Sony TV is maintaining its second position followed by Colors.

In rural areas, Zee Anmol, Star Utsav and Sony Pal are the most viewed channels.

Impressions

Urban

STAR Plus 470892

Sony TV 439441

Colors 401236

Zee TV 392103

STAR Bharat 316116

SAB TV 296948

STAR Utsav 191243

Sony Pal 162512

Zee Anmol 160499

&TV 134017

Rural

Zee Anmol 663446

STAR Utsav 373175

Sony Pal 371016

Dangal TV 363543

Rishtey 337711

STAR Bharat 294999

Zee TV 256216

Big Magic 200818

STAR Plus 199855

Colors 183652

Talking about TV shows, there are major changes in terms of rankings.

Star Screen Awards has received the maximum ratings. Newly launched shows The Kapil Sharma Show and Super Dancer have got a bumper opening by taking the second and third position respectively. Interestingly, Bigg Boss 12 finale is in the top 5 while Naagin 3 is pushed to the 7th rank.

Kumkum Bhayga, Ramayan and Mahek are the top most viewed shows in the rural areas.

Impressions

Urban

Star Plus’ Star Screen Awards-2019 9109

Sony TV’s The Kapil Sharma Show 8123

Sony TV’s Super Dancer Chapter 3-Auditions 7678

Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya 6763

Colors’ Bigg Boss 6245

SAB TV’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah 6118

Colors’ Naagin-3 6036

Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 5997

Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya 5701

Colors’ Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki 5628

Zee TV’s Tujhse Hai Raabta 5608

Star Bharat’s Radhakrishn 5542

Star Plus’ Kulfi Kumar Bajewala 5282

Star Plus’ Star Screen Awards 2019-Rc 5245

Zee TV’s Ishq Subhan Allah 4889

Star Plus’ Kasauti Zindagi Kay 4870

Zee TV’s Guddan Tumse Naa Ho Payega 4859

Star Plus’ Dance Plus-4 4614

Star Bharat’s Nimki Mukhiya 4515

Colors’ Ishq Mein Marjawan 4265

Rural

Zee Anmol’s Kumkum Bhagya 11888

Dangal TV’s Ramayan 8101

Zee Anmol’s Mahek 7553

Zee Anmol’s Ek Main Aur Ek Tu 7068

Sony Pal’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah 6525

Dangal TV’s Mahima Shanidev Ki 6091

Zee Anmol’s Pati Parmeshwar 4995

Star Bharat’s Radhakrishn 4879

Rishtey’s Madhubala Ek Ishq Ek Junoon 4620

Star Bharat’s Nimki Mukhiya 4304

Zee TV’s Tujhse Hai Raabta 4231

Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya 4148

Sony Pal’s Baalveer 4046

Zee TV’s Guddan Tumse Naa Ho Payega 3955

Star Utsav’s Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behna Hai 3747

Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya 3572

Sony TV’s Super Dancer Chapter 3-Auditions 3508

Zee Anmol’s Bandhan Janam Janam Ka 3353

Dangal TV’s Bandini 3339

Star Bharat’s Muskaan 3178