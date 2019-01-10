BARC Ratings: Super Dancer & Kapil’s show gets a bumper opening; BB12 ends on a high note, Naagin 3 drops drastically

MUMBAI: 2019’s first BARC ratings have witnessed major changes!
Star Plus continues to shine at the first spot and Sony TV is maintaining its second position followed by Colors.
In rural areas, Zee Anmol, Star Utsav and Sony Pal are the most viewed channels.
Impressions
Urban
STAR Plus 470892
Sony TV 439441
Colors 401236
Zee TV 392103
STAR Bharat 316116
SAB TV 296948
STAR Utsav 191243
Sony Pal 162512
Zee Anmol 160499
&TV 134017
Rural
Zee Anmol 663446
STAR Utsav 373175
Sony Pal 371016
Dangal TV 363543
Rishtey 337711
STAR Bharat 294999
Zee TV 256216
Big Magic 200818
STAR Plus 199855
Colors 183652
Talking about TV shows, there are major changes in terms of rankings.
Star Screen Awards has received the maximum ratings. Newly launched shows The Kapil Sharma Show and Super Dancer have got a bumper opening by taking the second and third position respectively. Interestingly, Bigg Boss 12 finale is in the top 5 while Naagin 3 is pushed to the 7th rank.
Kumkum Bhayga, Ramayan and Mahek are the top most viewed shows in the rural areas.
Impressions
Urban
Star Plus’ Star Screen Awards-2019 9109
Sony TV’s The Kapil Sharma Show 8123
Sony TV’s Super Dancer Chapter 3-Auditions 7678
Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya 6763
Colors’ Bigg Boss 6245
SAB TV’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah 6118
Colors’ Naagin-3 6036
Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 5997
Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya 5701
Colors’ Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki 5628
Zee TV’s Tujhse Hai Raabta 5608
Star Bharat’s Radhakrishn 5542
Star Plus’ Kulfi Kumar Bajewala 5282
Star Plus’ Star Screen Awards 2019-Rc 5245
Zee TV’s Ishq Subhan Allah 4889
Star Plus’ Kasauti Zindagi Kay 4870
Zee TV’s Guddan Tumse Naa Ho Payega 4859
Star Plus’ Dance Plus-4 4614
Star Bharat’s Nimki Mukhiya 4515
Colors’ Ishq Mein Marjawan 4265
Rural
Zee Anmol’s Kumkum Bhagya 11888
Dangal TV’s Ramayan 8101
Zee Anmol’s Mahek 7553
Zee Anmol’s Ek Main Aur Ek Tu 7068
Sony Pal’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah 6525
Dangal TV’s Mahima Shanidev Ki 6091
Zee Anmol’s Pati Parmeshwar 4995
Star Bharat’s Radhakrishn 4879
Rishtey’s Madhubala Ek Ishq Ek Junoon 4620
Star Bharat’s Nimki Mukhiya 4304
Zee TV’s Tujhse Hai Raabta 4231
Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya 4148
Sony Pal’s Baalveer 4046
Zee TV’s Guddan Tumse Naa Ho Payega 3955
Star Utsav’s Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behna Hai 3747
Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya 3572
Sony TV’s Super Dancer Chapter 3-Auditions 3508
Zee Anmol’s Bandhan Janam Janam Ka 3353
Dangal TV’s Bandini 3339
Star Bharat’s Muskaan 3178
