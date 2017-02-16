Barkha Bisht Sengupta and Rishima Sidhu in Happii’s Shriman Shrimati

Tellychakkar.com has already reported about the return of the popular comedy series Shriman Shrimati in a new wrapper on upcoming channel Happii (SAB Group).

The popular names of the industry like Suresh Menon, Ami Trivedi, Karishma Tanna, Sameer Shah, Divya Bhatnagar have already been roped in to play some of the key roles on the upcoming series and now we have learnt about two more popular names who are finalised for the show.

Our credible source informs us, “Actress Barkha Bisht Sengupta (last seen in Namkarann) and Rishima Sidhu (last seen in Razia Sultan) are onboard. In Shriman Shrimati, Barkha will be seen playing the role of film actress Prema (originally played by Archana Puran Singh) while Rishima will be seen as Shubh Lakshmi, a South Indian girl and office colleague of Keshav, the male protagonist.”

Our source also confirmed that the all new version of Shriman Shrimati has been titled as Shriman Shrimati Returns.

We tried but could not reach to Barkha and Rishima for a confirmation.

Keep reading this space for more updates.