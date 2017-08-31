A few weeks ago, Siddharth and Akshata were crowned Splitsvilla X’s first ideal match and now it’s time for Basheer and Naina to check their compatibility in front of the 'Oracle.'

This week’s episode will see Basheer and Naina in the race against three other pairs for a chance to be one of the couples who get to stand in front of the ‘Oracle’ and ask the important question, “Are we an ideal match?” Basheer will be pitted against his best friend Priyank. However the latter will prove to be the popular choice.

Speaking about the same, a source close to TellyChakkar revealed, “It was a unanimous decision to send Basheer and Naina in front of the Oracle. They are very compatible and deserve a chance to test their love in front of the oracle.”

So, will Basheer and Naina be this season’s second ideal match?

To get the answer, you have to watch this week's episode of MTV Splitsvilla X.