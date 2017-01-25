In BB 10, celebrity contestants are BORING: Kashmera Shah

The bold and blunt Kashmera Shah, who had once made headlines with her stint in Colors’ Bigg Boss, is still remembered for her sporting and bindaas nature.

Kashmera is an ardent fan of Bigg Boss and watch all seasons rigorously. She finds 10th season very entertaining especially when it comes to the commoners. However, she has a different view for the celeb contestants.

In a chat with us, Kashmera shared, “I have been regularly watching Bigg Boss season 10 and I find it very entertaining. Entire show is ruled by commoners and they are simply great fun to watch. However, celebrities are too boring and a big disappointment this time. They don’t involve in any controversies and are too conscious about their image. A celebrity should explore the platform of Bigg Boss.”

So who according to her has a high chance of winning the show? “It will be either Manveer or Manu.”

When asked her if anytime we can see her better half and actor Krushna Abhishek in the Bigg Boss house, she replied, “Krushna will never participate in Bigg Boss. He doesn’t have that kind of patience and he will never share his things with others. Staying under one roof to using same toilets will be next to impossible for him.”

Let’s see who finally wins BB 10.