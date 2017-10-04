It’s time for the contestants to gear up and earn a chip, as the first luxury task of this season’s Bigg Boss is on the anvil. Adding an element of surprise, Bigg Boss has brought in some new members to the house that are endearing animals. All contestants are in awe of the animals and are looking forward to win their first luxury task.

First contestants to experience the task are Zubair Khan and Shivani Durga. The two have to team up together and transfer catfish from one tank to the other. Slippery, jumpy, and thrusting in water the catfish are sure to give Zubair a hard time!

On the other hand Akash, Benafsha and Bandagi have a unique task at hand. They have to Bray-ve up, bathe and feed a donkey! Akash takes the first step towards this new friendship and names the farm animal Jack. As Akash and Bandagi take on task of giving the animal a bath, Benafsha is mandated to feed carrots to Jack in a matter of 4 min, 56 seconds!

Stretching their argument to another day, Shilpa and Vikas get into another row and Shilpa dedicates and sings the infamous song ‘Bhag DK Bose’ to him. With quarrels rising in the house by the day, Bandagi and Zubair find themselves in the middle of a heated one, as Bandagi complains about the way Zubair talks to women.

Zubair is surely the center of attention today as he takes on mimicking a Hen, Fish and Parrot. In the last stroke of anger, Zubair argues with Arshi and calls her ‘Gareebo ki Rakhi Sawant’.