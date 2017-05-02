Beat the heat with Shamata Anchan

Zee TV's new show Bin Kuch Kahe with its engaging young romance has created quite an impact with the audiences. The show which is already surprising its audiences is being shot in the pink city of Jaipur. The cast is also facing the city’s heated temperature is also trying to escape from the wrath of the scorching sun. The Bin Kuch Kahe cast though have found a great way to beat the heat and enjoy the season. The cast regularly shoots in and around the outdoor location and to beat the heat the actors have started keeping themselves hydrated with energy drinks. The actors also use sunglasses and umbrellas to toil it out in the sun. The cast surely knows the best to overcome the ‘sunny’ syndrome!!

Shamata Anchan who plays Myra in the show shares, “We are shooting in Jaipur for our show and the summers here are dry unlike the humid ones in Mumbai. The temperature goes upto 46 degrees in the day when the scorching sun can heat up when on the head. Since we are shooting outdoors these days, the production house makes sure that energy drinks and GluconD is kept around on the sets. Drinking lots of water is one way to keep yourself healthy in hot summer days. Otherwise the best to deal with the summer heat is to have lots of fruits and light foods I have atleast 5 liters of water a day. I also eat a lot of fruits, it fills me up and gives me energy that I need. We also have started using sunglasses and umbrellas while taking rest during the breaks. This is the best way to beat Summer Blues.”

In the upcoming episodes of Bin Kuch Kahe, Nikhil will inform about the Kohli canteen being leased to Rhea and Kabir. On the other hand, Sandipan will inform Abha that he is interested in buying the canteen. Kabir is shocked to hear Sandipan’s name. Why is Kabir shocked to hear Sandipan’s name?