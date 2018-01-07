Beauty at its best: Kritika Kamra explores the heaven on Earth - Kashmir

The holiday season is here and the tinsel town celebs never miss a chance to make the most out of it. Talented beauty Kritika Kamra who was last seen on Life OK's Chandrakanta is on a holiday mode these days!



The pretty lady ring in her New Year amidst the mesmerizing beauty of Kashmir and sharing some of the amazing clicks with her followers on her social media profile. Her Instagram posts are seriously giving us some major travel goals and we bet you won't stop staring at the beauty of Kashmir through Kritika's lens. Looks like the telly beauty is enjoying some quality time away from technology and gadgets, soaking in the freshness while rejuvenating herself.



If you have missed out on her Instagram posts, then TellyChakkar brings it all for you right here.



Have a look at Kritika's travel diaries to Kashmir -

Travel on, Kritika.