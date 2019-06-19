“Being a single mother is hard,” says Deepshikha Nagpal

MUMBAI: Popular Bollywood and television actress, Deepshikha Nagpal, who is currently seen essaying the character of Nilambari in &TV’s Main Bhi Ardhangini has been shooting away from her Mumbai home in Jaipur for over 4 months. In an attempt to keep abreast with the lives of her two kids, she has been making constant trips to Mumbai to spend as much free time she can with her daughter and son who are currently at the age of 18 and 13 respectively. Be it birthdays or any special occasions of theirs, erratic shoot schedules have kept the actress heavily occupied with shoots.



Speaking about the difficulties she faces being away from home, Deepshikha said, “As much as I love shooting for Main Bhi Ardhangini, it’s always a heart-breaking moment to leave my kids alone in Mumbai and come to Jaipur. It’s the first time I have been staying away from them for work and the distance is much more difficult that I thought it to be. Whenever I get time off, I take the first flight back to Mumbai so that I don’t lose even a minute to spend time with them. The constant early morning, 5:00 am flights and late-night returns to Jaipur has taken a toll over my health. At times I have travelled just for a day to Mumbai and returned the very same night, exhausted but content at seeing that my kids are doing great. While it can get extremely tiring and hectic, I don’t mind doing it for them because that’s the kind of mother I have been and that’s what has made them confide and share an extremely close bond with me.”



Adding further, she said, “I have never faced any kind of struggles with work, but more emotional ones arising from motherhood. I used to be occupied with shoots even when they were young but despite that, I ensured to take out time to raise them well and never let them feel that I am away. Being a single mother is hard, especially when you cannot be a part of their growing years much and miss out on being there for so many activities of their lives. Perhaps seeing your kids grow itself is an emotional struggle that every mother faces.”



On asking her what gets her through each day, the actress said, “I talk to my kids regularly, sometimes 5 times in a day and although I may be away, I am aware of all the ups and downs in their life. I believe the bond that I share with my son and daughter has become much stronger in the past few months and I believe it’s somewhere for their betterment too. I never stopped being a best friend to my kids, however occupied I got with work. We still plan exciting outings and vacations where we decide to enjoy our time together and cut ourselves off from the daily stress. We all have certain commitments to make in life and my kids really understand and support me well in that. For a mother, that’s all that matters.”



To make up for all the lost time with her kids, Deepshikha recently went on an extravagant trip to Austria with her son and daughter. While she continues to keep her optimism high, her character Nilambari is up to another evil plan to cause trouble in Madhav (Avinash Sachdev) and Vaidehi’s (Aditi Rawat) life.