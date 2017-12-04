Benafsha bashes Hina once again, calls her LIAR!

It has been a long time since Benafsha Soonawalla was evicted from the Bigg Boss mansion. And since the time she was ousted from the Colors' flagship reality show that is produced by Endemol Shine, she hasn't left any stones unturned in a bid to bash Hina Khan!

The MTV VJ seems pretty angry with popular TV actress. She is not at all happy with Hina Khan’s behavior in the Bigg Boss 11. She is following the show religiously since the time she has been evicted. And she never shies away from sharing her views on social media.

Now, Ben is once again bashing Hina Khan. She slammed Hina in a series of Tweets. She said that Hina is a lair and spreads rumours in the house. She even blamed Hina point blank for creating misunderstanding in the house.

Her Tweet reads, “She spreads rumours. Then she tries to make people believe her lies. And then technically everyone lies with her. Whatta playaaaa, Here this guys. At this point of time,I love everyone in that house. Everyone. Except her. I will continue disliking her even if this “India loves hina” bullcrap trends on number 1. Next”

This is surely not the first time she is angry with Hina. Almost everyone in the television world has raised their voice agianst Hina Khan for the way she is portraying herself on the TV screens. Celebrities like Gauahar Khan, Kamya Punjabi, Karan Patel, Manu Punjabi, Vindu Dara Singh, Bani J, Roopali Ganguly have lashed out against the TV bahu.

We wonder what kind of roles will she be getting once she is out of the Bigg Boss mansion.