Tv News
Benafsha to slap Hina once she is out from the Bigg Boss house!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
27 Nov 2017 06:26 PM

The colors' reality show Bigg Boss 11 has a mix and merge of contestants of all kinds of temperaments. Hina Khan is one of the most popular faces on the show. The audiences had earlier strongest contestants of Bigg Boss 11. However, she has received flak for her rude and untoward behavior towards other housemates. There are several people, who think that she is very manipulative, who can do many things to win the games. In any case, she is arguably the most talked about contestants inside as well as outside Bigg Boss house.

Benfasha Soonawalla, who was a friend of Hina in BB11 house, has turned enemy after getting evicted from the house. She is adamant to prove that she is no friend of her after knowing the real story. After her eviction from the house, in an interview to a media potal, she spoke her heart out. 

(Also Read: Ex-Lovers Karan and Kamya share the same thought on Hina)

In the interview, she said, “I think my relationship with Hina was super confusing. I mean, I loved her, and I always wanted good things for her, but she was always going against me, focusing on the negative, yelling screaming… I would never do that to her. I even knew she was bitching about me, I could tell, just that I didn’t know to what extent; however, that’s something she does with everyone. She was constantly bitching about Vikas Gupta too, and while that I understand, I was quite hurt about the fact that she did that to me; I would never do that to her.”

After watching the whole show, Benafsha is totally against Hina Khan and her manipulative nature in the house. A fan asked Benafsha that will she slap Hina once she comes out of BB11 house. MTV VJ then retweeted and said she would slap her.

It is a really ironic that she is totally against Hina after coming out of BB11 house, whereas she was part of the same group with Priyank Sharma, Luv Tyagi, and Sapna Choudhary. TellyChakkar feels the reality has really hit her hard and at the same time we appreciate that she had to guts to speak what she thinks is right!

 
