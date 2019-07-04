Bepanah Pyaar: Pragati finds more secrets

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Pragati saying who killed Bani. She hears noise and moves to see a picture. It’s a family photo and covered with blood. Pragati says that killer is part of family? Pragati comes in function and says all are happy and seem like a normal family but someone is Bani’s killer.

At night, Raghbir is still dancing and says party is on. Harshit takes him from there. Mami says Raghbir almost destroyed everything. Raghbir says this was a good idea; I should dance on Bani’s death anniversary. He calls Pragati and asks where you were, all are celebrating and you are sitting there? Aditi says Dev’s family was asking for you. Devraj asks if she is fine. Pragati thinks who might be a killer? Beeji asks what happened. Pragati says I have a headache. Harshit says I understand with that kind of husband. Raghbir leaves from there with Pragati.

Priya is sad. Siblings come there and tease her. She asks them to leave. She messages Akshay that I will do suicide before wedding so you have to do something. Devraj says to family that Pragati must have seen something, she saw some suitcase, and she might have seen something that she doesn’t want to tell us. Harshit says she is comfortable now so she doesn’t see anything. Devraj says what if she knows something and doesn’t tell us?

Pragati brings Raghbir to room and says I want to tell you something. Raghbir is drunk and says Bani gave me this shirt and tie. Pragati says I.. Raghbir says if we don’t have a roof then we can count stars, he says thank you for bandaging my wound, he lies on bed. Pragati says I got to know something about Bani.. her death was not an accident, she was killed and killer is from this family and she was pregnant. She turns to Raghbir and sees him sleeping. She leaves from there.

At night, Pragati is sleeping but wakes up and sees Bani’s suitcase back in her room. She checks it and finds doll inside. She recalls what Bani showed her. Pragati says tell me what happened with you Bani? I will help you and tell Raghbir. She hears noise and sees her door locked. She says someone doesn’t want me to leave from here. Pragati sees window open and jumps out. She says I will tell truth to Raghbir today at any cost. Pragati walks on ledge and jumps in Raghbir’s room but someone in mask grabs her and says you should stay away from all this, don’t tell anything to him. Man throws her from window. Pragati faints.

Bua comes to Devraj in morning and says Dev’s family is here for havan, they brought priest too. Aditi says we don’t even do pooja here. Mama says we can do havan here. Bua sees Pragati lying on ground. Pragati wakes up but Raghbir picks her and says you want sleep under sky? What happened? Pragati looks on.