Beyhadh drama: Saanjh to get engaged to Samay

If you are feeling low this weekend, here is some spicy news to excite you!!!

Sony Entertainment Television’s popular thrilling drama Beyhadh (Cinevistaas) will soon see a super interesting turn.

All these while, viewers witnessed Maya (Jennifer Winget) torturing her mother-in-law Vandana (Swati Shah). Now, there will be some happy times ahead as Saanjh (Aneri Vajani) will get engaged to Samay (Piyush Sahdev).

Wohoo!!

Yes, you read it right!

As readers would know, Saanjh's parents want her to get engaged to Samay so that she moves on from Arjun. On the other hand Samay wants to stay with Saanjh in order to stay close to Maya, who he has had a past with.

Shared a source, “When Maya will learn about Saanjh-Samay’s engagement, initially she would be shocked. But she will glad of the development, hoping that it would keep him away from her life.”

The major dhamaka will happen with Arjun (Kushal Tandon) will get to know about Saanjh’s engagement.

Shaken and shocked, he will keep a happy face and decide to make the day special for his friend.

Like true buddies, Arjun and Maya will attend Saanjh-Samay’s engagement.

Picture abhi baaki hai mera dost....

From what sources share, there would be high intensity drama packed in at the engagement ceremony.

Excited to watch? Even we are!!

We tried reaching the actors but they remained unavailable to comment.