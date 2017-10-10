With the world becoming tech Savvy, the digital platform is on boom!

The makers are now quite keen on exploring the web platform for catering their fresh concepts to the audience.

Having entertained the audience with a number of popular TV shows like Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi, Sadda Haq, Veera and many more, Beyond Dreams helmed by producer Yash Patnaik is set to venture into the digital platform with his new web series.

The fans of Sadda Haq fame Param Singh and Harshita Gaur are in for a Diwali treat from the makers as the very first web series by the production house titled as Black Coffee, will be fearing Param and Harshita in lead roles.

Woah! Excited already?

TellyChakkar.com called up producer Yash Patnaik to take the essence of the Black Coffee.

He told us, “Black Coffee is a story of a novelist (to be played by Param Singh) who is known as the epitome of romantic novels. He is very successful and all his books are sold out pre-booking. He is not at all romantic in real life. He finds a muse to get inspired by the character and the novel for every book he writes.

Harshita plays an investment banker in the series and she has been given a job by her bosses to track this novelist for investment and then they meet. So what happens when the guy finds his muse in this investment banker is the story all about. It’s a very different and new kind of a story which the people haven’t seen before.”

Talking about the origination of the idea behind venturing into web platform, Yash further added, “there have been a lot of enquiries about Beyond Dreams not done any web series despite of all the shows have done extremely well on the digital platform whether its Rang Badalti Odhni, Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi or Sadda Haq. So, there is a special connect that we have established over the period of time with the audience and particularly with the online audience. There are a lot of stories that cant be told on TV because television needs a longer arch, a story that can last for around 200 or more episodes. The plotting, the characters, everything is different on TV but what we have been trying to crack is some stories which can be told in a ten episode format. That’s how we came up with this concept.”

“We are beginning with the shoot from tomorrow (11 October) and it will be shot in the real locations of Mumbai. The first episode of the series will be released on the 19 October, on Diwali. Excitement is everywhere,” he signs off.

When we contacted Harshita, she said, “Its fun working with Param all over again and its all because of the wishes of our fans.”

We tried reaching out to Param as well but he remained busy.

