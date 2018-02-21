Home > Tv > Tv News
News

Bhabhiji Ghar Pe Hai goes to Goa

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
21 Feb 2018 11:30 AM

Mumbai: Here is some good news for the fans of Binaifer Kohli’s Bhabhiji Ghar Pe Hai! The show is being shot in Goa. Talking about her decision to choose Goa, Binaifer says, “Goa has these pristine beaches, which are no less beautiful than any international destination. Goa is so clean and seems pure in every way. I love the people of Goa also. They are very simple, pure and beautiful. This is why we chose to shoot there."

She adds, "In fact, I often wonder why producers don’t shoot more shows there. It is so pure and pristine. It is not littered and spoiled by the presence of people."

Binaifer has always been a big fan of Goa. “From the food, to the people, to the land, the character and the beauty of Goa, everything is perfect,” she said.

What do you think of Bhabiji Ghar Pe Hai?

Ask her what viewers should expect from the show, and she says, “Everything! More fun, more innovative stories, more and more wonderful characters, like the present ones! Whatever we are today is because of the love that our viewers have given us, and we must strive to keep them entertained. Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai has become a very big brand and cult show. And it deserves this because of the hard work that has gone into it."

 

Tags > SAB TV, Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai, Shubhangi Atre, Aasif Sheikh, Rohitash Gaud, Saumya Tandon,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Celebs have a ball of a time at the BCL's...

Celebs have a ball of a time at the BCL's after party
more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor
Aditi Sajwan
Aditi Sajwan
Kushal Tandon
Kushal Tandon
Anuj Saxena
Anuj Saxena
Ali Asgar
Ali Asgar
Sana Khan
Sana Khan
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Kinshuk Mahajan
Kinshuk Mahajan
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Shonal Rawat
Shonal Rawat

poll

Which 'wink' have you fallen for?

Which 'wink' have you fallen for?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which rumoured TV couple should finally go public?

Which rumoured TV couple should finally go public?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days