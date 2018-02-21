Bhabhiji Ghar Pe Hai goes to Goa

Mumbai: Here is some good news for the fans of Binaifer Kohli’s Bhabhiji Ghar Pe Hai! The show is being shot in Goa. Talking about her decision to choose Goa, Binaifer says, “Goa has these pristine beaches, which are no less beautiful than any international destination. Goa is so clean and seems pure in every way. I love the people of Goa also. They are very simple, pure and beautiful. This is why we chose to shoot there."

She adds, "In fact, I often wonder why producers don’t shoot more shows there. It is so pure and pristine. It is not littered and spoiled by the presence of people."

Binaifer has always been a big fan of Goa. “From the food, to the people, to the land, the character and the beauty of Goa, everything is perfect,” she said.

Ask her what viewers should expect from the show, and she says, “Everything! More fun, more innovative stories, more and more wonderful characters, like the present ones! Whatever we are today is because of the love that our viewers have given us, and we must strive to keep them entertained. Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai has become a very big brand and cult show. And it deserves this because of the hard work that has gone into it."