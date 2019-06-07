News

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain’s Shubhangi Atre rocks the beach look

07 Jun 2019 07:19 PM

MUMBAI: Shubhangi Atre is a popular television actress. She has acted in shows like Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Kasturi, and Chidiya Ghar to name a few, but gained immense popularity for her current show, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain.

The comedy series stars her in the popular character of Angoori bhabi. Her character in the show is a sanskari bahu, who always wears traditional attires and heavy jewellery. Now, the actress ditched her sari and surprised her fans by donning a hot and beautiful swimwear.

Shubhangi took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of herself. In the picture, she can be seen flaunting her hourglass figure on a beach in a floral beachwear. Take a look below.

In fact, unlike her character in the show, Shubhangi loves to experiment with cloths in real life. If you browse through her social media handle, you will find her different looks.

Did you like Shubhangi’s look in the above picture? Hit the comment section below.

