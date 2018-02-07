Bhanu Uday & Aishwarya Khare perform an intimate scene on Saam Daam

Mumbai: Gone are the days when intimate scenes were only limited to movies and where actors shared awkward silence while performing a romantic sequence. Now, such scenes are worked upon better and the final shot looks bolder.

Talking of which, recently Saam Daam Dand Bhed’s actor Bhanu Uday and Aishwarya Khare performed an intimate scene quite smoothly and at ease.

It was the first time for both the actors to go intimate on television, focusing on the requirement of the script and as the director demands. As an actor both the artists are dedicated to their work and are always up to take any kind of scenes that come their way.

Bhanu says,“Honestly speaking. This is the first time I'm doing romance on TV.I was surprised at how easily it came to me. My wife in fact is most pleasantly surprised by my romance skills as I'm quite dry in real life.”

Truly the onscreen chemistry between both the actors presented a realistic version and will attract every onlooker of the show.