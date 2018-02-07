Home > Tv > Tv News
News

Bhanu Uday & Aishwarya Khare perform an intimate scene on Saam Daam

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
07 Feb 2018 01:38 PM

Mumbai: Gone are the days when intimate scenes were only limited to movies and where actors shared awkward silence while performing a romantic sequence. Now, such scenes are worked upon better and the final shot looks bolder. 

Talking of which, recently Saam Daam Dand Bhed’s actor Bhanu Uday and Aishwarya Khare performed an intimate scene quite smoothly and at ease.

It was the first time for both the actors to go intimate on television, focusing on the requirement of the script and as the director demands. As an actor both the artists are dedicated to their work and are always up to take any kind of scenes that come their way.

Bhanu says,“Honestly speaking. This is the first time I'm doing romance on TV.I was surprised at how easily it came to me. My wife in fact is most pleasantly surprised by my romance skills as I'm quite dry in real life.”

Truly the onscreen chemistry between both the actors presented a realistic version and will attract every onlooker of the show.

Tags > Saam Daam Dand Bhed, Star Bharat, Bhanu Uday, Aishwarya Khare, romantic sequence,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Unseen glimpses from Gautam & Pankhuri's...

Unseen glimpses from Gautam & Pankhuri's royal wedding
more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Amit Dolawat
Amit Dolawat
Anuj Saxena
Anuj Saxena
R Madhavan
R Madhavan
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Kaith Handa
Kaith Handa
Manasi Parekh
Manasi Parekh
Shonal Rawat
Shonal Rawat
Payal Gosh
Payal Gosh
Monica Sehgal
Monica Sehgal
Ronit Roy
Ronit Roy

poll

Will you miss watching Rishton Ka Chakravyuh?

Will you miss watching Rishton Ka Chakravyuh?
previous polls Click Here

poll

What do you think of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein's spin-off idea?

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein
previous polls Click Here

past seven days