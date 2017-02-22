Bharti Singh excited about upcoming marriage

She may be the undisputed queen of comedy and indulge in self-deprecating humour…but that’s not the phase she’s in now. She’s a blushing bride-to-be, who’s super-duper excited about her winter wedding to Harsh Limbachiyaa this year.

The bubbly stand-up star, who shot to fame with her school girl act Lalli, gushed about her shaadi at a press meet. She said, "I am very excited for the wedding but more so for all the ceremonies, like 'mehendi' and 'sangeet'. I want to do it all because throughout the year we work hard and don't get to do these things. Harsh is so simple that he doesn't like all this 'shor-sharaba' but I am quite the opposite, I like all these things. He had to agree with me because I am his would-be- wife. By November-December, we will get married. We haven't decided a date yet because there are a lot of shows we are working on. When I want to get married, I wouldn't like to do anything for one month before that. I want to just get busy with pre-wedding preparations. Shootings will keep happening, but marriage happens only once."

Interestingly, her husband-to-be is also familiar with the comedy genre as he used to write for Comedy Nights Bachao, which was hosted by Bharti, along with Krushna Abhishek. Apparently, the two have been seeing each other for a while and decided to take the big plunge this year. They got engaged a couple of weeks back.

Apart from her stellar act on TV, Bharti has done Bollywood films too. Here’s wishing the two a lifetime of happiness together.