Bharti Singh reaches a milestone on social media

MUMBAI: Bharti Singh is one of the best comedians we have in the television industry. She is known as the queen of comedy and is currently seen on The Kapil Sharma Show.

Bharti has reason to rejoice as she recently hit the two-million mark on Instagram. The popular comedienne, who is currently also seen in Khatra Khatra Khatra, now enjoys more followers on Instagram. She celebrated the occasion by cutting a few cakes and thanking her fans about the same.

She is quite active on social media and keeps sharing fun videos and pictures from the sets of her TV shows.

After trying out daredevil stunts on Khatron Ke Khiladi, the actress recently returned as a producer with Khatra Khatra Khatra. Kapil and Bharti share great working chemistry, and it reflects on-screen as well. Their show is doing well on the TRP charts.

Earlier, while talking about Kapil and her bond, Bharti had said to a leading publication that Kapil is like family to her and that they share a brother and sister relationship. She is thankful to him for his support.

