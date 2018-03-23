Bharti turns Princess for Discovery Jeet’s Comedy High School

Bharti Singh, who can charm everyone with her comic timing, will soon grace Discovery JEET’s Comedy High School.

The upcoming episode will witness the queen of comedy portraying the role of Princess of Junagadh who has come to donate funds for school. She will romance Ram Kapoor in the Comedy High School.

The stand-up comedian will be seen cracking up the audience with her unique comic timing, rapping and dancing skills.

Are you looking forward Bharti-Ram’s jocular performances?