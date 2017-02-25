Hot Downloads

Bhavya Gandhi confirms quitting Taarak Mehta

By TellychakkarTeam
25 Feb 2017 06:13 PM

It is well said that nothing lasts forever!

One of the longest running shows on TV, SAB TV’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (Neela Telefilms) will now see another popular face moving out from the project.

In the past we have seen few actors quitting the show. The next celeb to bid adieu is the very talented young actor Bhavya Gandhi, better known as Tappu.

As per our sources, the reason behind Bhavya’s exit is his willingness to explore himself as an actor and spread his wings to grab new opportunities.

Bhavya has also gone on to sign his first Gujrati film which features well-known actors namely Manoj Joshi, Ketaki Dave, Johnny Lever and others.

When we contacted Bhavya, he confirmed the news and shared, “Yes, I have quit the show in month of January. The journey of eight years and eight months has been fruitful. I have enjoyed working with my Taarak cast and Asit (Modi) sir (producer). In the same way in which my fans have showered me with love, I would want them to support me for my future endeavours.”

We wish Bhavya very good luck!       

