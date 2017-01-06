Hot Downloads

Poonam Pandey
Poonam Pandey
Arjun Rampal
Arjun Rampal
Shonal Rawat
Shonal Rawat
Prerna Wanvari
Prerna Wanvari
Shiraz Hussain
Shiraz Hussain
Shaminn
Shaminn
Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone
Chhavi Mittal
Chhavi Mittal
Kushal Tandon
Kushal Tandon
Esha Gupta
Esha Gupta

quickie
Priyal Gor

I would like to get naughty with Randeep Hooda: Priyal Gor

more quickie Click Here

guess who
Guess Who?
guess more Click Here

poll

Which new show do you enjoy watching the most?

Which new show do you enjoy watching the most?
previous polls Click Here
Home > TV News > TV News
News

Bhide and Jethalal’s fight in SAB TV’s Taarak Mehta

By TellychakkarTeam
06 Jan 2017 06:00 PM

SAB TV’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (Neela Telefilms) very well knows to keep the masses hooked with its interesting and funny story line. 

The upcoming hilarious tale will revolve around Bhide (Mandar Chandwadkar) and Jethalal (Dilip Joshi).

As we know, Bhide loves his scooter named Sakharam a lot. On his way back home with Babuji (Amit Bhatt) on his scooter, someone driving the car will splash mucky water on them. This accident would leave Bhide furious.

Later when he would be parking his scooter down in Gokuldham society compound, Tapu (Bhavya Gandhi) will mistakenly break his scooter’s front mirror.  

When Bhide will get to learn about it he will shout on Tapu and Jethalal (Dilip Joshi). However, Sonu (Nidhi Bhanushali) will intervene and tell his father that the mirror was not broken by Tapu deliberately.

Will Bhide forgive Tapu? Or will we see Jethalal and Bhide’s fight escalating?

We tried to reach Dilip but he remained unavailable to comment.

Tags > Bhide and Jethalal, fight, SAB TV, Taarak Mehta ka ooltah chashmah, Mandar Chandwadkar, Dilip Joshi,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top