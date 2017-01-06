Bhide and Jethalal’s fight in SAB TV’s Taarak Mehta

SAB TV’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (Neela Telefilms) very well knows to keep the masses hooked with its interesting and funny story line.

The upcoming hilarious tale will revolve around Bhide (Mandar Chandwadkar) and Jethalal (Dilip Joshi).

As we know, Bhide loves his scooter named Sakharam a lot. On his way back home with Babuji (Amit Bhatt) on his scooter, someone driving the car will splash mucky water on them. This accident would leave Bhide furious.

Later when he would be parking his scooter down in Gokuldham society compound, Tapu (Bhavya Gandhi) will mistakenly break his scooter’s front mirror.

When Bhide will get to learn about it he will shout on Tapu and Jethalal (Dilip Joshi). However, Sonu (Nidhi Bhanushali) will intervene and tell his father that the mirror was not broken by Tapu deliberately.

Will Bhide forgive Tapu? Or will we see Jethalal and Bhide’s fight escalating?

We tried to reach Dilip but he remained unavailable to comment.