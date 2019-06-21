Bhola gets bullied and Kulfi turns savior in Kulfi Kumar Bajewala

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala, the popular show produced by Gul Khan and Nilanjana P, will soon witness interesting drama.



The impostor Chandan is living with Kullfi and her family and is threatening her to not tell anyone the truth. Meanwhile, Kullfi is on a mission to help Sikandar regain his memory.



In the previous episodes, we have seen that Kullfi and Sikandar are at the same music camp in order to train themselves in music. Kullfi wants to help Sikander regain his memory and return home with her from the camp. But Sikandar believes Kullfi to be evil, as he was told this by his daughter Pakhi. Despite this, Kullfi does not break down. She stands strong in front of Sikandar.



Kullfi challenges Sikandar that she will bring his memory back in just 10 days, and he accepts the challenge, as he knows that Kullfi will definitely fail.



In the upcoming episode, because Bhola is only one of his age at the camp, the other children make fun of him.



He is bullied and troubled by them and even the security guards lashes out at him.



Bhola feels lonely and sits silently outside his room when Kullfi comes as his saviour.



Kullfi recalls how Sikandar had made her realize her worth and helped her deal with the other kids when she had first started school. She decides to do the same for him now.



Meanwhile, the show is being loved by the audience, thanks to the powerful performances and the fact that the cast gels really well even off the sets.