Bhola refuses to be Kulfi's dad and he chooses Pakhi in Kulfi Kumar Bajewala

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Kulfi Kumar Bajewala is high on drama as Kulfi as met Bhola who is actually Sikandar and now Kulfi as met him, but since he has lost his memory he is unable to recollect who Kulfi is and now Kulfi is on a mission to help him get his memory back.

In the upcoming episode Bhola and Kulfi finally meet, and finally Kulfi’s search for her father Sikandar ends here and they run towards each other.

Kulfi and Bhola runs towards one another and Kulfi was about to fall when Sikandar holds her and Kulfi hug him.

Kulfi call him Bhola baba, but he refuses to be Kulfi’s father and says that he is only Pakhi’s father.

Bhola will tell Kulfi that he will never go away leavening his daughter Pakhi and on the other hand, Kulfi is in pain that her love is been given to Pakhi and that Sikandar has forgotten her.

It will be interesting to see if Kulfi will be able to help Sikandar get his memory back or no.