Bhola's music school journey begins in Kulfi Kumar Bajewala

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Kulfi Kumar Bajewala is high on drama as Kulfi is on a mission to get back Bhola’s memory, so that he can help her in getting the imposter Chandan out of her house.

In the upcoming episode, Bhola has got some music contracts and now he decides to learn music and has a plan.

Bhola enrolls himself in a music school to learn music and sing well, while this new journey of Bhola will bring new twists.

This new journey of Bhola is followed by new dhamaka and trouble as here Vikram will turn trouble for him.

Vikram will be the dean of the music school and will turn Sikandar’s life hell.

It will be interesting to see of Bhola will be able to deal with this new trouble which will be an obstacle in his way and how will he come out of this situation.