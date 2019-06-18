News

Bhola's music school journey begins in Kulfi Kumar Bajewala

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
18 Jun 2019 10:59 AM

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of  Kulfi Kumar Bajewala is high on drama as Kulfi is on a mission to get back Bhola’s memory, so that he can help her in getting the imposter Chandan out of her house.

In the upcoming episode, Bhola has got some music contracts and now he decides to learn music and has a plan.

Bhola enrolls himself in a music school to learn music and sing well, while this new journey of Bhola will bring new twists.

This new journey of Bhola is followed by new dhamaka and trouble as here Vikram will turn trouble for him.

Vikram will be the dean of the music school and will turn Sikandar’s life hell.

It will be interesting to see of Bhola will be able to deal with this new trouble which will be an obstacle in his way and how will he come out of this situation. 

Tags > Kulfi Kumar Bajewala, Star Plus, Kulfi in Kulfi Kumar Bajewala, Sikandar in Kulfi Kumar Bajewala, Amyra in Kulfi Kumar Bajewala, Kulfi Kumar Bajewala Spoiler, Kulfi Kumar Bajewala Spoiler Alert, Kulfi Kumar Bajewala Update, Kulfi Kumar Bajewala written update, Kulfi Kumar Bajewala Track, Kulfi Kumar Bajewala Storyline, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Launch of ZEE5's Bombers with Indian...

Launch of ZEE5's Bombers with Indian Football Sensation - Sunil Chhetri
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Monica Sehgal
Monica Sehgal
Rhea Chakraborty
Rhea Chakraborty
Priya Bhatija
Priya Bhatija
Narayani Shastri
Narayani Shastri
Shiraz Hussain
Shiraz Hussain
Itishree Singh
Ragini Khanna
Ragini Khanna
John Abraham
John Abraham
Deepali Kishore
Deepali Kishore
Vahbiz Dorabjee
Vahbiz Dorabjee

past seven days