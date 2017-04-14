Bhuvan Arora joins cast of Nagesh Kukunoor's web series

Actor Bhuvan Arora, who has acted in films like "Shuddh Desi Romance" and "Naam Shabana", has joined filmmaker Nagesh Kukunoor's web series titled "The Test case".

The AltBalaji's show also features Nimrat Kaur, Atul Kulkarni, Rahul Dev and Juhi Chawla.

Bhuvan said in a statement: "The show is centred around the fact that women in the Indian Army are not given combat roles. My character Captain Rohan Pratap Singh is the son of a General in the Army.

"Rohan believes that women are meant to be protected by men and cannot imagine being defeated by a woman at any cost. A lot of it is being still written, but I play one of the four prime characters, including Nimrat."

(Source: IANS)