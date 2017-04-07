Hot Downloads

Bidaai reunion: Kinshuk-Parul get together with Rajan Shahi!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
07 Apr 2017 03:03 PM

Producer Rajan Shahi who has the longest running show Yeh Ristha Kya Kehlata Hai on air on Star Plus, also has the super hit show Bidaai to his credit, which is still remembered by audiences for its simple story.

The lead pair of Bidaai, Kinshuk Mahajan and Parul Chauhan went to meet their mentor Rajan Shahi at his office recently. 

Talking on the same, Kinshuk Mahajan said, “It was actually a great feeling as we met after a very long time. I was on my way to some work and decided to pay Rajan sir a visit. I got surprised to meet Parul there too. It was a happy coincidence and once we started talking, we chatted for close to two hours.”

Parul Chauhan echoed his thoughts and shared, “I started my career with Rajan sir and he is my godfather, whereas Kinshuk is my first costar. Meeting them together was really special for me. We have a great connection and fans love our jodi. They have been suggesting that we do a show together once again.”

Awww...we love this reunion, don’t you???

