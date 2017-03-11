Bidipta and Sudiptaa to grace Zee Bangla’s Apur Sansar

Good news for the fans of Bidipta and Sudiptaa Chakraborty!

The talented actresses soon will be seen in Zee Bangla’s Apur Sansar.

Yes, you read it right.

The sisters, who are known for Bengali films and television shows, will be seen gracing the forthcoming episode of the show.

We hear with Apu (Saswata Chatterjee) and his family’s hilarious activities, it’s going to be a super funny episode.

So, gear up for the laughter session. It will air on 18 March at 10 pm.

And for more updates keep reading Tellychakkar.com.