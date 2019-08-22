Big B asks this Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 contestant what he eats to sharpen the brain

MUMBAI: The episode sees host Amitabh Bachchan welcoming roll over contestant Sarita Sisodia to continue her game. He also welcomes the expert Pankaj Pachauri on his show. Saroj starts the game and wins Rs 10,000 . Big B shows a video related to Saroj's life. In the video, Saroj says that her husband met with an accident and she took up her responsibilities. Big B praises Saroj for supporting her husband. Saroj tells Big B that she got married at an early age and later her husband made her an empowered woman. Big B appreciates Saroj's husband and says that he is a perfect example of an ideal husband.

Saroj uses her next lifeline, 50-50, and gives the correct answer. She wins 3,20,000 rupees. Amitabh Bachchan asks Saroj how important is her winning prize to her. Saroj says that after her husband met with an accident the source of income decreased. Amitabh Bachchan asks Saroj why ladies not take their husband's name. She tells Big B that they are not allowed to take the name of their husband.



Saroj reaches the next level and gets stuck. She uses her last lifeline - Expert opinion and wins Rs 6,40,000. She goes ahead to play the next round and tells Big B that she wants to quit the show. Saroj quits the show but wins Rs 6,40,000.



Amitabh Bachchan starts the fastest finger first with the remaining contestants. Contestant Ravi Jain wins the fastest finger first and gets to sit on the hot seat. Big B shows a video made on Ravi's life. Ravi is into the business of making threads and narrates his life story. Ravi starts with the game. Big B pulls Ravi's leg and tells him that he speaks quite fast and he is unable to follow what is he saying? Big B asks Ravi if he can say the tongue twister quickly. Ravi impresses Big B with his speed. Amitabh Bachchan asks Ravi what he eats to sharpen the brain and asks if he eats akhrot (walnut) which helps in the sharpening of brain. But the contestant tells Big B that "thokar khaane se dimaag badhta hai." Ravi continues his game and uses his next lifeline - 50-50. He uses his next lifeline - expert opinion. Ravi loses the game as he gives the wrong answer. Ravi wins 10,000 rupees.