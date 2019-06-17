News

Big Boss 12 fame Kriti Verma roped in for THIS project

Dharini Sanghavi's picture
By Dharini Sanghavi
17 Jun 2019 07:34 PM

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has been at the forefront of reporting updates on upcoming music videos.

Earlier in the day, we reported about actress Monica Sharma bagging a music video. Read here:

Now, the latest update is that Bigg Boss 12 fame Kriti Verma has been roped in for a big-budget music video.

After the success of his last track Haveli, producer Pradeep Solanki is back with a romantic Haryanvi song titled Dora 2, which is a sequel to already released song titled Dora. Produced under the Saksham Films banner, the song stars MD (Mannu Divan) and Big Boss 12 fame Kriti Verma, whose casting has been done by talented Bollywood casting director Dinesh Sudarshan Soi.

The song will be directed by Amit Bishnoi. Music Director Duo Gaurav Dev and Kartik Dev will give music and lyrics to the song.

The song will be shot at the beautiful locations of Haryana and Delhi.

We tried contacting Kriti, but she remained unavailable for comment.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

