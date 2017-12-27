Hot Downloads

Big directors and producers never practice casting couch: Rithvik Dhanjani

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
27 Dec 2017 12:26 PM

Exotic girl Priyanka Chopra believes that apart from actresses, actors also face the casting couch.

Talking about casting couch in movies, Priyanka said on the upcoming talent-based reality show India's Next Superstars, "Men also go through casting couch."

Supporting Priyanka, the show's host Rithvik Dhanjani said: "It's the lower level people who want to take advantage of the struggling newcomers. Big directors and producers never do such things. I've been lucky to have worked with good people in the industry."

"India's Next Superstars", which will feature filmmakers Karan Johar and Rohit Shetty as judges, will give a chance to new commoners to make it no the big screen.

It will be aired on Star Plus.

(Source: IANS)





