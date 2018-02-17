Big Magic's Chakradhari Ajay Krishna to go off-air

Mumbai: These days a show getting pulled off just in the span of a few months is not much shocking. In the rat race of ratings and competition, it’s getting tough for shows to survive on the TV space. The latest to suffer the burden of ratings is Big Magic’s Chakradhari Ajay Krishna earlier named as Bal Krishna.

The mythological drama is facing the axe from the GEC. The drama has gone through major changes through its inception, first with production house changes and later with actors. The show, based on the life of Lord Krishna, was earlier produced by Swastik Productions. Filmfarm productions later replaced the production house post the leap and changed the title. The daily featured Jaival Pathak in the titular role while Suman Gupta and Nimai Bali essayed Yashoda and Kansa respectively. Post the leap the character was essayed by Bhavesh Balchandi who was later replaced by Vishal Jethwa.

According to our exclusive information, 17 February is going to be the last date of shoot. A credible source confirmed the news with us.

Till now the drama has completed around 200 episodes. Though there's no particular date we've heard that the show will go off air by February end or first week of March. The series was launched on 14 March 2016.

We couldn't reach out to the actors or anyone from the unit for their official comment.

Meanwhile stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more such updates from the telly land.