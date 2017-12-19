Big revelation drama: Ammaji finds Jhanvi’s rapists in Laado 2

Laado 2 has been enthralling the audience with its entertaining storyline.

The sequel began on a high-voltage drama when the makers killed a primary character. The plot began with the rape and brutal murder of Ammaji (Meghna Malik)’s youngest granddaughter Jhanvi (Palak Jain). To avenge her death, Ammaji has returned to her hometown Veerpur. The viewers have already seen all of this. Now we hear, the upcoming track will unfold a major revelation drama.

According to the story, Anushka (Avika Gor) will find out the culprits behind Jhanvi’s dark fate. She will get her hands on a video footage containing every detail of the incident. This will become strong evidence in front of the law. Anushka will show this video to Ammaji, infuriating her further. She’ll find out that it was Balwant Chaudhary (Rituraj Singh)’s four sons who raped and killed Jhanvi.

While Anushka will stick to going to the police to get justice, Ammaji will have something else in mind. As we all know Ammaji’s nature, her blood will boil after she comes to know about the main culprits. She would want to get justice through her own hands.

According to a source, in the upcoming episode, Ammaji will stitch four shrouds. When Jai Dev (Paras Madaan) will ask her about the same, she will reveal that she is making these for those who raped her daughter. Ammaji will also ask Jai to bring bullets for her gun. So, the viewers can expect some major showdown between Ammaji and Balwant Chaudhary in the coming days.

Meanwhile, Anushka alongwith Jai Dev and Saroja (Meenal Kapoor) will head to police station to show the video footage as prime evidence. However, mid-way Komal (Zalak Desai) will meet Anushka.

What happens next is something the viewers will get to know once the episode goes on air. This Colors’ daily has some major high-octane drama lined up for its audiences, so stay tune!

