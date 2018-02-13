Big revelation: Sooraj to get his memory back in Udann

Mumbai: Drama just doesn’t seem to end in Colors’ Udann (Gurudev Bhalla Productions).

So far Chakor (Meera Deosthale) has befriended Suraj (Vijayendra Kumeria) in order to win him back from Imli's (Vidhi Pandya) domination. And Imli is taking full advantage of Suraj as he has lost his memory.

Now, the serial is moving towards the much-awaited reunion of Suraj and Chakor.

The upcoming episodes will come as a surprise to viewers as in one of the dramatic sequences Chakor will be seen falling off a mountain cliff and Suraj will enter as the knight in shining armour giving off a hint that he has got his memory back.

And the makers will soon celebrate the auspicious festival of Mahashivratri. The sequence will prove that truth (good) triumphs over evil.

What do think about Udann?

As per the plot, Chakor will decide to keep a fast for Suraj. Imli will try to persuade Chakor against it, reminding Suraj's hatred for Chakor. Imli will remind the extent to which Suraj went to even kill Chakor.

On the other side, Suraj will start having glimpses of his past with Chakor. On the Mahashivratri, Suraj will be seen gaining his memory which will indeed result in some intense drama and revelations.

Excited for the episode to air? We are.