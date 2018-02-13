Home > Tv > Tv News
News

Big revelation: Sooraj to get his memory back in Udann

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
13 Feb 2018 06:21 PM

Mumbai: Drama just doesn’t seem to end in Colors’ Udann (Gurudev Bhalla Productions).  

So far Chakor (Meera Deosthale) has befriended Suraj (Vijayendra Kumeria) in order to win him back from Imli's (Vidhi Pandya) domination. And Imli is taking full advantage of Suraj as he has lost his memory.

Now, the serial is moving towards the much-awaited reunion of Suraj and Chakor.

The upcoming episodes will come as a surprise to viewers as in one of the dramatic sequences Chakor will be seen falling off a mountain cliff and Suraj will enter as the knight in shining armour giving off a hint that he has got his memory back.

And the makers will soon celebrate the auspicious festival of Mahashivratri. The sequence will prove that truth (good) triumphs over evil.  

What do think about Udann?

As per the plot, Chakor will decide to keep a fast for Suraj. Imli will try to persuade Chakor against it, reminding Suraj's hatred for Chakor. Imli will remind the extent to which Suraj went to even kill Chakor.

On the other side, Suraj will start having glimpses of his past with Chakor. On the Mahashivratri, Suraj will be seen gaining his memory which will indeed result in some intense drama and revelations.

Excited for the episode to air? We are.

Tags > Colors tv, Udann, Gurudev Bhalla Productions, Vijayendra Kumeria, Vidhi Pandya, Meera Deosthale,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Television Lord Shiva(s) who looked no less than...

Mohit Raina – Devon Ke Dev Mahadev
more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma
Divyanka Tripathi
Divyanka Tripathi
Rakul Preet
Rakul Preet
Leonardo DiCaprio
Leonardo DiCaprio
Anuj Saxena
Anuj Saxena
Rakul Preet
Rakul Preet
Rubina Dilaik
Rubina Dilaik
Sambhavna Seth
Sambhavna Seth
Irrfan Khan
Irrfan Khan
Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma

poll

Which rumoured TV couple should finally go public?

Which rumoured TV couple should finally go public?
previous polls Click Here

poll

Will you miss watching Rishton Ka Chakravyuh?

Will you miss watching Rishton Ka Chakravyuh?
previous polls Click Here

past seven days