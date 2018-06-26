Home > Tv > Tv News
Big revelation in Zee TV's Aap Ke Aa Jane Se

TellychakkarTeam
TellychakkarTeam
26 Jun 2018

MUMBAI: The Zee TV show Aap Ke Aa Jane Se has recently welcomed Maaya 2 fame Priyal Gor to the team. Priyal is essaying the role of Madhuri, a negative character. This is the first time that she is playing an antagonist.

As we know, Madhuri has entered the drama as Vedika's impersonator. The entire family thinks that Vedika (Suhasi Dhami) has come back post a plastic surgery.

However, there is a big twist awaiting the viewers!

According to our sources, Vedika's impersonator Madhuri is introduced by none other than Sahil (Karan Jotwani). Sahil still believes that Vedika is alive so in order to divert entire family's mind towards Madhuri, he is searching real Vedika.

On the other hand, Madhuri, who is a bar dancer, will now try to impress Yash to permanently settle down in Agarwal family.

Will Sahil succeed in locating Vedika?

