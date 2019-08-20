News

BIG TRAP for Dhanak in Colors’ Gathbandhan

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
20 Aug 2019 07:50 PM

MUMBAI: Colors’ popular show Gathbandhan has managed to gain many fans thanks to its intriguing storyline.

We recently reported that the love quotient will rise a notch higher with Raghu and Dhanak getting romantic during Janmashtami. The duo will also be seen grooving on the song Radhe Radhe from upcoming Ayushmann Khurana starrer Dream Girl.

Now, the latest update is that Bharat will reveal to Savitri that the investors are terrorists and are planning to set a trap for Dhanak by showing the police that she is involved in weapon smuggling.

The upcoming episodes will have a treat for RaNak fans as there will be a cute romantic sequence of the duo in the show.

Are you excited to watch it? Hit the comments section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

Tags > Gathbandhan, Dream girl, during Janmashtami, Ayushmann Khurana, Radhe Radhe, Spoiler Alert,

