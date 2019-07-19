News

Big Twist: Harman to marry Mahi in Serial Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
19 Jul 2019 01:01 PM

MUMBAI: Big Twist: Harman to marry Mahi in Serial Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas  Ki,

In the upcoming episode ofColors popular TV Serial Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas  Ki, viewers are in for major drama.  Harman will marry Mahi  because Saumya married Vedant, betraying Harman and severing all ties with him.,

Meanwhile, Preeto compels Harman to get remarried, and he finally agrees to marry Mahi.  Harman's family throws the engagement party to announce the alliance, but what comes more shocking is that Soumya comes as a  dancer girl in Harman’s function.

Soumya is heartbroken seeing how Harman is marrying another woman Mahi.

It will be highly emphasised to watch if Harman will marry Mahir.

Tags > Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, Colors tv, tv serial, Harman will marry Mahi, Saumya married Vedant, Mahi,

