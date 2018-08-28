News

Big Twist: Soumya and Harman to lose their memory in Colors’ Shakti

Dharini Sanghavi's picture
By Dharini Sanghavi
28 Aug 2018 04:53 PM

MUMBAI: The major development is set to take a place in Colors’ popular drama Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki (Rashmi Sharma Telefilms Limited).

The show has been keeping viewers hooked with the high end drama. Now, the upcoming twist is going to bring major twist in the show.

According to our sources, Saumya and Harman will be thrown in the river leading them to lose their memory. When they will gain consciousness the only word they will remember is Gulaboo.

Who is Gulaboo? What is the mystery behind her?

TellyChakkar will be back with further update on the show. 

